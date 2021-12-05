Parades across Mercer County launch the Christmas season

PRINCETON — Christmas parades across the region heralded the holiday season’s arrival Friday and Saturday with processions featuring floats, marching bands, ATVs festooned with colorful lights and visits from Santa Claus.

The Princeton Christmas Parade kicked off the holiday season Friday evening when everybody from local fire departments to the Grinch came down Mercer Street. Hundreds of people came early to find good vantage points along the parade route. Hundreds of eager children waited with bags ready for candy as the parade approached them.

Donna Sizemore, who teaches third grade students at Mercer Elementary School, waited in front the the school with her dog, Rocky, for the parade to appear. Mild weather helped make the experience even more enjoyable.

“It’s so exciting to see the kids and the excitement in their faces,” she said.

Precautions against the pandemic canceled last year’s parade, so being able to see a Christmas parade this year made the event even more special.

“It’s awesome,” said Elizabeth Hart of Princeton. “It really makes me proud of Princeton. It’s beautiful to see so many people come out and celebrate.”

This year’s grand marshals for the Princeton Christmas Parade included Stacey Hicks of the Princeton Rescue Squad, Lt. Rick Shagoury of the Princeton Fire Department and Officer W.W. McGuire with the Princeton Police Department. Mayor David Graham and Police Chief T.A. Gray led the parade.

Graham said later that Friday’s turnout was the largest he could remember seeing. He estimated that between 9,000 to 10,000 people lined the parade route.

Some marchers in the Princeton Christmas Parade brought holiday cheer Saturday to other parts of Mercer County when they joined Christmas parades in Bramwell, Montcalm and Bluewell. Having all three parades on the same day lets participants smoothly go from one to the other, said Bramwell Mayor Louise Stoker.

“We do three in a row,” Stoker said. “We get together Bramwell, Montcalm and Bluewell, and all the participants can go from one community to another. It works great that way. It’s a great way to do it, all of us working together. We’ve done it that way for several years, and it’s our tradition to do it that way.”

The Bramwell parade’s grand marshal this year was Kathryn Kandas of Community Connections, Inc., Stoker said. Kandas works with local police departments on a monthly Explorers program that offers fun and educational experiences to local children.

“We wanted to honor her for all the work she has done for the children,” Stoker stated.

Stoker said that Montcalm did not have a grand marshal, but the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department led the procession there.

Having all three parades Saturday let the towns celebrate the area, locally dubbed West Mercer, as a whole while celebrating the individual towns, too, said Skip Crane of Bluewell.

Besides fire departments from across the county, about 100 ATV riders joined the parades, Crane said. They were invited to participate.

“We had advertisements at all the ATV resorts,” he added. “All the fire departments were invited. We had Bramwell, Bluefield, Princeton, Oakvale, just from all over the county. and they brought up the rear of the parade and with all their sirens going, just before Santa at the end.”

In each town, Santa rode on a different fire engine. In Bramwell, he rode on Bramwell’s engine, then rode a Montcalm engine and finally the Bluewell department’s engine.

“Santa always rides on the hometown truck,” Crane said.

This year’s grand marshals at the Bluewell parade were Nick and Jeanne Ameli, he added.

“It was our biggest parade ever in Bluewell with several thousand along Route 52,” Crane added.

Children all along the three parade routes had bags ready for candy, making the day almost another Halloween for them, he added. The Bluewell Lions Club handed out hardback books to the children attending each parade. About a thousand books were ready Saturday.

Crane rode in the Bluewell parade, too, aboard a golf cart he uses for chores around Bluewell. It had “The Mayor” on it because Bluewell residents often call him the community’s mayor in an honorary way. He also had “USA” on the cart.

“We’re Americans first and foremost,” he said.

In the Town of Tazewell, Va., residents saw the holidays start off with a parade in reverse. The theme for the parade was a “Holly Jolly Christmas” and it featured Flora Sinkford as grand marshal.

The floats lined up and parked on Main Street, and the people wanting to see them drove down the street. People waited at Tazewell High School’s parking and were escorted to Main Street to avoid a traffic jam. Candy canes were handed out to the passing parade goers.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com