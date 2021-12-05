ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince William reveals song that brings back heartwarming memories of Princess Diana

By Danielle Stacey
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Cambridge has revealed the song that brings back heartwarming memories of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Prince William selects three of his favourite songs as he appears on a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk, from Monday. The first track he...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Couple Told To Expect The Worse After Breaking A Protocol, Unlikely To Host Prince William And Kate Middleton On Their U.S. Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warned not to expect the British media "to play by the rules." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become constant targets of criticisms since they announced their romance in 2016. Things exacerbated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally tied the knot in 2018 and ditched the royal life for good in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Shakira
Person
Prince William
Best Life

Meghan Markle Just Shared a Rare Photo of Son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer working members of the royal family, live a (comparably) quiet life in California, and don't post on their Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account. So, it's a given that fans aren't going to see much of their children, two-year-old Archie and five-month-old Lilibet. That's why it was a surprise during Meghan's Nov. 18 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she shared a new photo of Archie.
CELEBRITIES
People

Meghan Markle's New Photo of Archie Reveals How He Takes After Prince Harry — and Prince George!

Meghan Markle offered a new glimpse at her son Archie — and his "chick inn." As part of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, Meghan shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son. Taken from behind (and showing off his reddish hair, just like dad Prince Harry!), the shot shows Archie standing in the family's chicken coop that was first seen during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Charlotte#British Royal Family#Apple Fitness#Time
Hello Magazine

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US with their children but their eldest child, Archie, now two, has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the past. Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles, Looks Like Prince Harry in Rare Childhood Photo ﻿from the ’70s

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, runs an Instagram account that is practically a treasure trove of royal family history. Although the 9th Earl Spencer spends most of his time writing bestselling historical fiction, he loves to use his social media accounts to share vintage family photos and other artifacts that he finds. Throughout the past year, Spencer has treated followers to old photos of Princess Diana and even given glimpses into the home that they shared as teenagers (where he still resides now).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Fury: Prince Harry's Wife Rejected Kate Middleton's Notes And Gifts? Former Actress To Reportedly Outshine Prince William And Duchess Of Cambridge

Meghan Markle allegedly declined Kate Middleton's efforts to fix their strained relationship. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are rumored to be not on good terms just like their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively. It is claimed that the two duchesses could not agree in numerous things and the rift of their better half has allegedly affected their relationship as well.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Protected Harry From Princess Diana? Duke Continues Doing Royal Duties While His Brother Is Being Criticized

Prince William shared how he protected Prince Harry from the anxieties of the late Princess Diana. Prince William and Prince Harry have been distant from each other not just physically but also emotionally. It was claimed that the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana are currently not on good terms since Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana in Letter on World AIDS Day

Prince Harry is continuing to support a cause near and dear to his late mother, Princess Diana's, heart. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex penned a letter for World AIDS Day, highlighting the work done to help end the AIDS epidemic and the comparisons of the AIDS crisis to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
POPSUGAR

The '80s Song That Princess Diana Loved Singing in the Car Is "Simply the Best"

Image Source: Getty / Georges De Keerle / Max Mumby/Indigo. Prince William just shared a special memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, that'll make you go, "Aww!" In an episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, which airs on Dec. 6, William shared Diana's favorite song to sing in the car as a way to calm his anxieties on the way to boarding school, according to People. "One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment . . . we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well," he said. "When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," he added.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy