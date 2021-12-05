ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nation's Weather

Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

A potent cold front extending from Quebec down into Texas. will bring rain, strong winds and even a few rumbles of. thunder to the Northeast tomorrow. Farther south this...

www.michigansthumb.com

Alissa Rose

Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.
The Independent

Dangerous overnight tornadoes and snow threatening millions on Friday night

Dangerous overnight tornadoes and snow are threatening to hit millions on Friday night and into the weekend. The National Weather Prediction Centre said on Friday morning that “a major winter storm will expand across the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes today and Saturday”. They added that snow could fall at a rate of two inches an hour, which would lead to “near whiteout conditions and dangerous travel”. The centre said that in some areas, more than a foot of snow is expected. More than 25m people between Texas and Ohio could be affected, CNN reported. The Storm...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER(CBS)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Wind Advisory for Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Win Advisory for the time from 3:00PM Saturday until 1:00AM Sunday. The counties in the watch area include Oneida and Madison. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Gusty...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm

Areas north and west of the Fox Valley are in a Winter Storm Warning and can expect a 7-12″ snowfall!. There were several shootings in Green Bay. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm Friday into Saturday. Updated: 15 hours ago. Warmer temperatures could turn snow into rain early on, but generally...
GREEN BAY, WI
wnypapers.com

National Grid assessing weekend weather

National Grid is increasing staffing, extending evening and overnight work shifts, and closely monitoring an upstate New York weather forecast that calls for high winds, scattered rain and potential thunderstorms on Saturday. In preparation for the storm, the company has increased its statewide field force and activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including:
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday amid heavy, gusty storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday across East Mississippi and West Alabama. A line of thunderstorms will track from west to east across our area between about 6 AM and 1 PM. That’s an adjustment in the timing from previous forecasts. It will be mostly heavy rain and gusty winds, but a couple of severe thunderstorms can form within that line. Damaging winds are the primary threat. Conditions in our area are not overly favorable for tornadoes. Still, a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS Miami

Weekend Weather: Warm And Humid But Not As Foggy

Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning. Light wind and plenty of moisture set the stage for fog to develop each morning. (CBSMiami) Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas. A stronger ocean breeze will keep us warm but limit fog development this weekend. (CBSMiami) The warm and humid conditions will still be here this weekend but thanks to a stronger breeze, fog may not be as widespread. It will take longer for the wind to become calm here on the east coast. Fog that does develop will typically be confined to the gulf coast and have a tougher time pushing east across the peninsula. Without the fog expect temperatures to warm up even quicker in the morning, but the nice ocean breeze will cool things off in the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Denver Did Tie The All-Time No-Snow Streak After All

DENVER(CBS)- After further review….Denver actually tied the All-Time Record for Longest Streak Without Snow on Thursday with 232 days! For the last several weeks the record number of days in the official tally for Denver was shown as 235 days set in 1887. But, new research shows it wasn’t exactly that long. Credit National Weather Service Boulder The NWS Boulder office re-examined daily precipitation and Snowfall records from 1872 to present day. And discovered a tiny miscalculation.   Credit National Weather Service Boulder   So that means the real number of days is actually 232! Enough for the Mile High City to have tied the record on Thursday. Credit CBS4 If the city didn’t receive the .03 inch of snow at DIA Friday, we would have broken the record Today. Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO

