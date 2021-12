Another fight card, another chance to see the majestic Jose Aldo in action. Year 17 of Aldo’s pro fighting career is soon to be capped off by a confrontation with yet another elite opponent as he takes on fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday. It feels like ever since we first saw “Junior” in World Extreme Cagefighting, he’s been facing nothing but the best of the best and, more often than not, taking them out.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO