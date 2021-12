Nothing is more deafening than silence sometimes. And yet, more often than not, those that work to achieve something greater than expected of them become more than accustomed to such a sound-free reality. 5 AM workout sessions. Evening weightlifting and training runs. Hours upon hours of work, many times in empty gyms and on empty fields, with nothing filling the void other than your own focus. The drip of sweat that slides down your brow and on to the floor knows more of these moments than many that will get to see the fruits of your labor. And if your chosen obsession is basketball, aside from possibly music pulsing through ear buds or reverberating off of walls the only other noise breaking through the quiet is the consistent bouncing of a ball.

