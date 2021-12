Red Bull boss Christian Horner makes a crucial Max Verstappen claim amid an intense F1 title race. With just two races to go, Verstappen is hunting for his first title but has to go through Lewis Hamilton to bag the crown, which can be viewed as a daunting task. Hamilton is a seven-time world champion, allowing him to have experience by his side. On the other hand, Verstappen is much younger, leading to many questions on whether or not he can deliver this late into the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO