LCSC digs out of 16-point hole, routs Evergreen State

Washington State will play at 9 a.m. Pacific on Dec. 31 against Miami (Fla.) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas:. WSU is 7-5 overall and finished 6-3 in Pac-12 play after a 40-13 win in the 113th edition of the Apple Cup on Nov. 26 at Washington. Senior running back Max Borghi has 880 yards this season on 160 attempts for a 5.5-yard per carry average with 12 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura is 220-of-342 passing (64.3 percent) with 2,751 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. leads the way with 63 receptions for 955 yards for a 15.2-yard per catch average and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Travell Harris has 73 catches for 801 yards for an 11-yard per catch average and nine touchdowns. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods has 100 total tackles, including 51 solo stops, with six for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO