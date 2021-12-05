ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LCSC digs out of 16-point hole, routs Evergreen State

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing a recent trend, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team exploded for another big offensive output Saturday. Three players scored 20 or more points, four players hit double figures, and the 20th-ranked Warriors made better than 50 percent of their shots as they finally put away the Evergreen State Geoducks 94-71...

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juan Dixon News

A former Maryland superstar is reportedly being considered for the Terrapins’ head basketball coaching job. Juan Dixon, the all-time leading scorer in Maryland basketball history, has “gathered some support” for the head coach opening, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. While Dixon is one of the most...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Heights Herald

Meredith, Mead drop 16 points apiece to fend off Tennessee State

The Lady Toppers completed their home stand with a perfect 3-0 record to move to 4-3 on the season after defeating the Tennessee State University Lady Tigers (3-3) 77-65 Sunday afternoon at Diddle Arena. The difference in the game was scoring from the bench. The Lady Toppers’ bench outscored TSU...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WPRI 12 News

PC erases 14-point hole to beat previously unbeaten Texas Tech

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence erased a 14-point first half deficit and made keys plays down the stretch to defeat Texas Tech University 72-68 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. On a night when star big man Nate Watson delivered only five points and five rebounds, reserve forward Ed Croswell provided a spark off the bench. He […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
houstonmirror.com

No. 15 Houston routs Northwestern State

Marcus Sasser scored a season-high-tying 26 points as No. 15 Houston rolled to a 99-58 win at home over the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday. Sasser scored 23 points and drilled seven 3-pointers prior to the intermission to pace the Cougars to a 35-point halftime lead. It wasn't until the final moments of the first half that Sasser scored from inside the arc, with his layup at the 14-second mark lifting Houston to a 58-22 lead. Taze Moore beat the buzzer with his second-chance basket for a 60-25 halftime advantage.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Nelson
tnhdigital.com

UNH men’s soccer: Don’t count out the No. 16 Wildcats versus No. 1 Oregon State

CORVALLIS, ORE. — The No. 16 University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (17-1-2, 7-0-1) jetted off to Oregon Friday afternoon after flying high versus North Carolina in a 4-1 victory. The win advanced UNH to their second ever Sweet-16 appearance in the NCAA tournament. The long flight to Oregon was made better by the generosity of the New England Patriots and Kraft family, who lent the Wildcats their team plane.
OREGON STATE
KESQ

Pulliam scores 16, Aztecs rout Long Beach State 72-47

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trey Pulliam scored 16 points, including the first four in an 18-2 run in the first half that gave San Diego State control en route to a 72-47 win against Long Beach State. Matt Bradley had 12 points and Keith Dinwiddie scored 12 off the bench for SDSU (5-2), which beat Long Beach State (2-5) for the seventh straight time and the 15th time in 16 games. Lamont Butler had 11. Colin Slater led Long Beach State with 8 points. The Aztecs bounced back from a rough performance in a 58-43 loss to No. 20 Southern California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KHQ Right Now

Tarleton State pushes Gonzaga deep into second half before Zags dig out 64-55 win

There were several indications Monday night that Gonzaga might experience a letdown after Friday’s narrow loss to Duke. The Zags apparently weren’t sharp during their walk-through earlier Monday. Freshman forward Kaden Perry, who missed part of his senior season at Battle Ground High with a back injury, was helped off the court in warmups and sat out the game with back spasms.
COLLEGE SPORTS
vicksburgnews.com

Bufkin and Jarvis scored 16 points each on Nov. 16 freshman game

Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Max Jarvis and Marley Bufkin led their freshman teams to victory in the Northeast Baptist on Nov. 16. Bufkin led the ladies with 16 points which in-turn led to a victory. Jarvis also was able to land 16 points on the boy’s side, leading to a 47-6 win.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen State#Bible College#Lcsc#The Lewis Clark State#Oreon
Lewiston Morning Tribune

WSU women dig out of hole, take down San Francisco

PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team found itself in an early hole thanks to its inability to hit shots. The final 30 minutes were a different story. The Cougars went 22-of-42 (52.4 percent) from the field in the final three quarters, holding San Francisco to just 33 percent shooting overall for the game in a 72-58 nonconference victory Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.
WASHINGTON STATE
perrytribune.com

Stinson nets 1,000th point in rout of Coshocton

COSHOCTON – Faith Stinson surpassed the 1,000-point mark for the Lady Generals as they took care of Coshocton on Nov. 29. Sheridan won by a final score of 74-8. It was all Sheridan from the get-go, as they raced out to a 26-4 lead after one quarter. Faith Stinson, Halle Warner, Jamisyn Stinson and Bailey Beckstedt all contributed to the strong opening with multiple threes.
COSHOCTON, OH
Yardbarker

Grizzlies set record with 73-point rout of Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies had themselves quite the night on Thursday … the greatest night in NBA history by one measure. The Grizzlies absolutely sandblasted the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning by the final of 152-79. Yes, you read that correctly. The complete onslaught saw the Grizzlies win the first quarter by...
NBA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.): what to know

Washington State will play at 9 a.m. Pacific on Dec. 31 against Miami (Fla.) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas:. WSU is 7-5 overall and finished 6-3 in Pac-12 play after a 40-13 win in the 113th edition of the Apple Cup on Nov. 26 at Washington. Senior running back Max Borghi has 880 yards this season on 160 attempts for a 5.5-yard per carry average with 12 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura is 220-of-342 passing (64.3 percent) with 2,751 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. leads the way with 63 receptions for 955 yards for a 15.2-yard per catch average and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Travell Harris has 73 catches for 801 yards for an 11-yard per catch average and nine touchdowns. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods has 100 total tackles, including 51 solo stops, with six for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

St. John's digs early hole against No. 8 Kansas, can't get out

The sparkling basketball court at brand-new UBS Arena was christened on Friday night with the building’s first roundball game. The matchup — St. John’s against eighth-ranked Kansas — was grand enough that they could have used Dom Perignon. But by the end of the game, the only thing the court needed was someone to mop up the mess the Red Storm made of it.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy