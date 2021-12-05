ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigham City, UT

NASA Awards Artemis Contract for Future SLS Mega Moon Rocket Boosters

scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA has awarded the Booster Production and Operations Contract (BPOC) to Northrop Grumman of Brigham City, Utah, to build boosters for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to support nine SLS flights. Northrop Grumman, the lead booster contractor, has produced booster motors for the first three Artemis missions and is...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scouting Active Supermassive Black Holes With NASA’s Webb Space Telescope

Researchers will examine three active supermassive black holes – known as quasars – their host galaxies, and their neighborhoods to better detail these distant objects and the conditions of the early universe. When astronomers discovered point-like objects in all-sky radio surveys in the 1950s, they weren’t sure how...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
City
Brigham City, UT
City
Huntsville, UT
Local
Utah Business
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Hitting the Limits: NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Executes 17th Martian Flight

Ingenuity flew for the 17th time at Mars on Sunday, December 5. After the helicopter executed the planned 614-foot (187-meter) traverse to the northeast, the radio communications link between Ingenuity and the Perseverance Mars rover was disrupted during the final descent phase of the flight. Approximately 15 minutes later, Perseverance received several packets of additional Ingenuity telemetry indicating that the flight electronics and battery were healthy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Rocket Propellant#Space Exploration#Northrop Grumman#Space Launch System#Sls#Booster Obsolescence And#Bole#Artemis Ix
CNET

NASA looks into unusual Mars helicopter communications hiccup during flight

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its 17th Mars flight on Sunday, but something unusual happened near the end of the journey. The Perseverance rover and the rotorcraft normally stay in touch during flight, but as Ingenuity descended, it lost its radio communications link with its wheeled companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Five things to know about the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is finally set for launch in late December after decades of waiting. An engineering marvel, it will help answer fundamental questions about the Universe, peering back in time 13 billion years. Here are five things to know.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope is Fully Operational Once Again

In the history of space exploration, a handful of missions have set new records for ruggedness and longevity. On Mars, the undisputed champion is the Opportunity rover, which was slated to run for 90 days but remained in operation for 15 years instead! In orbit around Mars, that honor goes to the 2001 Mars Odyssey, which is still operational 20 years after it arrived around the Red Planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Eos

NASA Prepares Its Artemis Gateway to Orbit the Moon

It’s been nearly 50 years since humans last stepped foot on the Moon. Now NASA’s multifaceted space exploration program known as Artemis aims to reestablish humanity’s lunar presence. The ambitious program plans not only to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon but also to explore the mostly untouched lunar landscape. Pivotal to the Artemis program is the Artemis Gateway, a Moon-orbiting space station that is on track for an initial launch as early as November 2024. Members of the Artemis Gateway team will provide a mission overview on 13 December at AGU’s Fall Meeting 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
kalb.com

Artemis Moon mission back underway after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NASA’s top dog took a look at some of the extensive damage which Hurricane Ida did to Michoud in New Orleans East. Congress has approved more than $200 million to make repairs there and officials hope to keep the Artemis mission back to the moon on track. You can see some workers here at the Main Assembly facility after Ida caused damage to more than 200,000 square feet of roof.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AFP

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon -- this time establishing long-term habitats -- Birch is dreaming big: "If I could assist the mission in any way, by helping build something on the Moon, that would be super cool," she told AFP. The 35-year-old is one of ten new recruits announced by the US space agency this week, the latest members of what it calls the "Artemis generation," named for the Artemis program to put American boots on lunar soil later this decade, and later on to Mars. Selected from a competitive field of 12,000 applicants, their diverse profiles have been picked with the goal of accomplishing humankind's toughest exploration missions to date.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Why can’t we just put a space station on the Moon already?

Curious Kids is a series by The Conversation that gives children the chance to have their questions about the world answered by experts. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to [email protected] and make sure you include the asker’s first name, age and town or city. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we’ll do our very best.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

China's lunar rover spots mysterious "hut" on far side of moon

China's Yutu 2 rover has spotted a mysterious object described as a "hut" or "house" on the far side of the moon, according to a recent log of the lunar rover's activities. Yutu 2 encountered the cube-shaped object while driving across the Von Kármán crater last month during the mission's 36th lunar day, according to a post published on "Our Space" — a Chinese media channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration — Space.com reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy