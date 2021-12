There wasn’t some rousing speech or grand halftime gesture Saturday afternoon from Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie. After a rough start, the Wildcats led Northwestern State by double-digits at the break thanks to a big 11-0 run by K-State to close out the half. Once the team got back to the locker room, Mittie talked for two minutes and then turned things over to his players.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO