ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK to reintroduce pre-departure Covid-19 testing

breakingtravelnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has confirmed all UK arrivals must once again show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test before they will be permitted entry. The test must be taken no earlier than 48 hours before departure and applies to vaccinated passengers and children aged 12 and above....

www.breakingtravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
breakingtravelnews.com

Japan relaunches UK travel trade website

The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) has relaunched its UK travel trade website. The platform features news, resources, webinars and giveaway campaigns across Japan to prepare agents for when the Japanese border reopens. Agents can keep up to date with monthly newsletters, online training as well as complimentary access to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel news – live: UK reintroduces PCR tests and expands red list over Covid fears

Japan has closed its borders to all international travellers amid fears that the newly identified omicron variant of Covid-19 could be more transmissible and reduce the efficacy of vaccines.Stricter border controls and travel restrictions are being introduced across the globe in response to the latest variant of concern.The UK has reintroduced day two PCR tests for all inbound travellers, including those who are fully vaccinated, along with a mandatory quarantine while arrivals await their results.In addition to the six southern African countries unexpectedly added to the UK’s red list last week - South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Sage advisors ‘highlight value of pre-departure tests’

The government’s Sage scientific advisory committee has highlighted the value of pre-departure Covid tests for travellers returning to the UK, according to reports. The committee also said extra post-arrival tests on days five or eight would identify a greater number of positive cases than the day-two PCR tests which are currently required on return to the UK, the BBC reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights. "We've never set a deadline. I recognise they (the EU) themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. Environment Secretary George Eustice was expected to hold talks with EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday, Downing Street said. At a previous meeting between the pair on November 24, Sinkevicius gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#Covid 19 Testing#Vat#Uk#Omicron#Abta
Telegraph

Joe Biden backs off US travel quarantine in favour of negative pre-departure Covid test

President Joe Biden has backed off travel quarantine to combat the omicron variant, as the US announced tougher pre-departure testing for all passengers. The US administration is expected to announce on Thursday that it will require all passengers to present either a negative antigen or PCR test taken within one day of their departure for the US irrespective of whether they are vaccinated or not.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Holidaymakers face return of pre-departure Covid tests to curb omicron spread

Fully vaccinated travellers will be required to take pre-departure Covid-19 tests before coming to – or returning to – the UK, despite the Transport Secretary warning that such a move could “kill off the travel sector again”. On Saturday afternoon, the Cabinet’s Covid operations sub-committee signed off on proposals to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

The cheapest, quickest and easiest pre-departure Covid tests to take on holiday with you

Another week, another hurdle to add to the Covid travel checklist. Pre-departure tests are back. From 4am, on December 7 all those aged 12 years and over must take a PCR or rapid antigen (lateral flow) test before they travel to the UK from abroad – and it applies whether you are fully vaccinated or not. It follows on from the reintroduction of Day 2 PCR tests for anyone who enters the UK from abroad.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ftnnews.com

Pre-departure Tests Required Before Travel to UK from 6 December

In light of emerging evidence on the Omicron variant, from 4am on Tuesday 7 December anyone aged 12 and above wishing to travel to the UK will need to show a negative pre-departure test (LFD or PCR) as close as possible to departure and not more than 48 hours before to slow the importation of the new variant.
TRAVEL
boardingarea.com

BBC reporting 48 hours pre-arrival COVID test to be required by UK

In the past few minutes the BBC is reporting that the new regulations for arriving in the UK will require passengers to obtain a negative COVID test before leaving for the UK. What is unclear is the type of test and how long in advance it can be taken to acceptable, as well as implications of connecting passengers. It’s unusual for such a significant announcement to be made late on a Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
boardingarea.com

UPDATE: UK Pre-arrival COVID test can be PCR or Lateral Flow

As recently announced by the UK Government, arrivals from Tuesday at 4am will require to be able to show a negative PCR or Lateral Flow test before arrival, taken no more than 2 days before departure. It’s not clear that the post- arrival Day 0 to Day 2 test will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
breakingtravelnews.com

MAG calls for government review of travel restrictions

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has called on the government to carry out an urgent review of its new travel restrictions as the group released half-year results. Figures for the first six months of its financial year showed MAG passenger numbers remained 82 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels, despite initial early signs of recovery over the summer.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Businesses and unions warn of ‘catastrophic’ impact of new Covid restrictions without more state help

Covid plan B measures will cause job losses over Christmas unless the government provides more financial support, Boris Johnson has been warned. Business groups and unions demanded ministers reintroduce state help including the furlough scheme to help mitigate the financial impact of new public health measures, including mandatory coverings and an order to work from home where possible.The hospitality industry trade body warned of "catastrophic" results unless ministers bring in further help for the sector, including full business rates relief, grants, rent protection and an extension of the reduction to VAT. The Night-time Industries Association (NTIA) said clubs and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy