ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

High School Musical star Joshua Bassett says he was sexually abused as a child by a ‘much older man’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJi0y_0dEXVwSU00

High School Musical : The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett has opened up about facing routine sexual abuse as a child.

The former teen star, who is best known for starring opposite Olivia Rodrigo in the Disney Plus spin-off series, spoke about the abuse for the first time in a new interview with GQ .

Bassett said that he had repressed the memories to the point where he only recalled them in 2020.

“I experienced sexual abuse a lot in my childhood,” Bassett said. “I didn’t remember that until last year, which is pretty insane. I buried it so far.’

“And when I was a teen, a much older man routinely abused me, and I wasn’t able to see it for what it was at the time.”

Bassett said that he used his new song “Set Free” to process the trauma, describing it as “an anthem for me and the sort of people who’ve held pain and power over me my whole life”.

He added that he plans to discuss the abuse further on a new podcast series in the hope that it will “help people who are experiencing that”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here .

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Ok Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Boasts About Knowing 'Who You Are' After Daughter Mariah's Partner Audrey Kriss Bravely Comes Out As Transgender

Spreading the love! Meri Brown is sharing words to live by after daughter Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender. “The trick is that as long as you know who you are and what makes you happy it doesn’t matter how others see you,” the 50-year-old Sister Wives star shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#High School Musical#Mental Health#Rape Crisis#Samaritans
HollywoodLife

Jeremy Meeks Reveals His Secret To Co-Parenting With His Exes: ‘My Kids Changed My Life’

The ‘True To The Game 3’ star spoke about how his children are his biggest motivator in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. While being both an actor and model takes up plenty of time, Jeremy Meeks, 37, values his relationship and time with his kids above all else. The Dear Best Friend star explained his the secrets to co-parenting with his ex-wife Melissa Meeks, 41, and ex-girlfriend Chloe Green, 30, as well as the special bond he has with his two sons and stepson in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy