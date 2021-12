Texas Tech has made three straight NCAA Tournaments, one of which featured the Red Raiders playing in the 2019 national title game. The program has been consistently good. But, unsurprisingly, when the Texas job opened after last season, Chris Beard opted to move from one Big 12 program to the other. So it was fair to wonder if Texas Tech would maintain its success under new coach Mark Adams, which is among the reasons the Red Raiders were unranked in the preseason despite strong computer numbers.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO