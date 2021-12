Osborn brought in three of nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers on Thursday night. The emerging second-year wideout drew the start in place of Adam Thielen (ankle) and ended up leading the Vikings in receiving yards thanks in large part to a 62-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, Osborn actually slogged through a highly inefficient night, but the long score helped the University of Miami product to the second-highest yardage tally of his young career. If Thielen is still out or limited for a Week 15 Monday night divisional battle against the Bears on Dec. 20, Osborn could once again enjoy a prominent role.

