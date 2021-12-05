ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dEXURFs00 Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died -- and that number continues to grow every day.

Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Oklahoma, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 11,269 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 286 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- Oklahoma has the 10th highest death rate per capita.

Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Just as the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is higher in Oklahoma than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are too.

To date, there have been 667,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, equal to 16,929 infections per 100,000 people -- compared to 14,758 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are at least 90 times more likely to die from the virus if infected than those in the 18 to 29 age group. In Oklahoma, 16.1% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of Dec. 2, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Infections per 100,000 people Total infections 65 and older pop.
1 Mississippi 344 10,285 17,216 514,171 16.4%
2 Alabama 330 16,143 17,314 846,299 17.4%
3 New Jersey 319 28,390 14,062 1,252,705 16.6%
4 Louisiana 318 14,801 16,543 770,894 16.0%
5 Arizona 311 22,307 17,706 1,269,780 18.0%
6 New York 292 57,069 13,976 2,731,137 16.9%
7 Georgia 290 30,510 15,823 1,664,456 14.3%
8 Florida 289 61,539 17,341 3,693,516 20.9%
9 Arkansas 288 8,667 17,547 528,838 17.4%
10 Oklahoma 286 11,269 16,929 667,512 16.1%
11 Massachusetts 281 19,404 13,316 919,097 17.0%
12 South Carolina 279 14,210 18,063 918,321 18.2%
13 Rhode Island 277 2,932 18,137 191,763 17.7%
14 West Virginia 270 4,868 16,325 294,794 20.5%
15 South Dakota 265 2,334 18,839 166,208 17.4%
16 Nevada 264 8,017 15,510 470,641 16.2%
17 Indiana 262 17,557 16,456 1,101,185 16.1%
18 Pennsylvania 261 33,421 13,562 1,736,920 18.7%
19 New Mexico 256 5,367 14,998 314,264 18.0%
20 Michigan 255 25,530 14,849 1,484,256 17.7%
21 Texas 253 72,607 15,038 4,316,162 12.9%
22 Missouri 252 15,444 14,860 910,414 17.2%
23 Tennessee 252 17,044 19,444 1,316,384 16.7%
24 Montana 251 2,671 17,981 191,012 19.5%
25 North Dakota 250 1,898 21,442 162,976 15.8%
26 Connecticut 249 8,905 11,803 421,692 17.6%
27 Wyoming 247 1,428 19,228 111,089 17.1%
28 Kentucky 245 10,943 17,589 785,926 16.9%
29 Iowa 236 7,445 16,736 528,221 17.5%
30 Illinois 231 29,376 14,205 1,809,875 16.1%
31 Kansas 230 6,686 15,981 465,290 16.4%
32 Ohio 227 26,587 14,459 1,690,217 17.5%
33 Delaware 225 2,178 15,839 153,190 19.5%
34 Idaho 224 3,929 17,492 306,845 16.2%
35 California 186 73,712 12,798 5,062,641 14.8%
36 Maryland 186 11,220 9,719 587,284 15.9%
37 North Carolina 180 18,740 14,773 1,534,005 16.7%
38 Washington D.C. 175 1,196 9,775 66,912 12.4%
39 Virginia 173 14,730 11,406 971,529 15.9%
40 Wisconsin 172 10,005 16,871 980,783 17.5%
41 Minnesota 169 9,506 16,260 912,370 16.3%
42 Nebraska 164 3,158 16,131 311,212 16.1%
43 Colorado 161 9,193 14,563 829,437 14.7%
44 New Hampshire 127 1,716 11,887 161,244 18.6%
45 Washington 123 9,303 10,277 774,465 15.9%
46 Oregon 123 5,161 9,333 391,099 18.2%
47 Alaska 115 850 19,741 145,581 12.4%
48 Utah 112 3,528 18,848 595,801 11.4%
49 Maine 99 1,327 9,011 120,600 21.3%
50 Hawaii 71 1,007 5,967 84,760 19.0%
51 Vermont 63 392 7,393 46,305 20.1%

