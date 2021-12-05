This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in New Mexico

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died -- and that number continues to grow every day.

Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In New Mexico, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 5,367 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 256 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- New Mexico has the 19th highest death rate per capita.

Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Although the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is higher in New Mexico than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are not.

To date, there have been 314,264 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, equal to 14,998 infections per 100,000 people -- in line with 14,758 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are at least 90 times more likely to die from the virus if infected than those in the 18 to 29 age group. In New Mexico, 18.0% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of Dec. 2, 2021.

