ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How can a country that hails Josephine Baker take the racist Zemmour seriously?

By Kenan Malik
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qkzp_0dEXTj9r00

“How does it feel to be a white man?” Simeon was not a white man. He was an African American who had left his homeland to escape the ferocious racism every African American faced and sought shelter in Paris. There, he had got into a fight in a bar with an Algerian. The police threw the Algerian into jail. Simeon they let go. In Paris, it was the light-skinned Algerian who was treated like blacks back home, the dark-skinned American to whom the authorities show deference. “How does it feel to be a white man?” taunted the Algerian.

Simeon is the central character in William Gardner Smith’s newly republished 1963 novel The Stone Face. Smith, like Simeon, like many black Americans in the middle decades of the last century, found in France a refuge from the segregation and bigotry that scarred America. “There is more freedom in one square block of Paris than there is in the entire United States of America!” claimed the novelist Richard Wright in his essay I Choose Exile.

Unlike Wright, however, Smith became increasingly aware of the ambiguous place he occupied in French society. “We’re the n****** here,” an Algerian tells Simeon. African Americans may have felt free in France, but for others, freedom was as circumscribed as it was for blacks in America.

The Stone Face can be clunky and didactic at times. Yet, as the American cultural critic Adam Shatz observes in the introduction to the new edition, it not only “resonates with contemporary concerns about privilege and identity”, but “its treatment of these questions is defiantly heterodox”. Having a white skin, Smith insists, is not always a sign of privilege; being black is not necessarily to be disadvantaged. Context is all-important. The novel is equally acute in its portrayal of France. A nation that prided itself on its universalist principles, that had embraced black Americans, but had, no less than America, constructed its own “n******”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45AnnT_0dEXTj9r00
William Gardner Smith found refuge in France after the segregation of the US. Photograph: Dominique Berretty/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

I was reminded of The Stone Face while watching the almost simultaneous news from Paris last week of the honouring of Josephine Baker and the announcement by Éric Zemmour that he is standing in next year’s French presidential elections. Exposed here were both sides of France’s attitude to race.

In an elaborate ceremony, Baker was afforded a place in the Panthéon, the Paris mausoleum where many of France’s greatest sons and daughters are buried. Born in St Louis, Missouri, in the 1906, at the height of Jim Crow apartheid, Baker was among the first African Americans to take refuge in France. After making her name as an entertainer at the Folies-Bergère, she joined the Resistance during the Second World War, before playing her part in the postwar civil rights struggle in America.

For the French authorities, celebrating Baker was a means of extolling a form of colour-blind universalism while challenging perfidious Anglo-Saxon politics of identity. “Her cause was universalism,” President Macron told the Panthéon audience, her goal not “to define herself as black before defining herself as American or French”.

Zemmour has a very different notion of what it is to be French. A writer, broadcaster and polemicist, Zemmour views French Muslims as “colonisers” and immigration as an “invasion”. He promotes the “Great Replacement theory”, which claims that whites are being deliberatelyreplaced by black and brown immigrants. Zemmour is Jewish but is sympathetic to the wartime Vichy regime that collaborated with the Nazis, insisting that it protected French Jews by allowing only foreign-born ones to be deported to Nazi concentration camps. This is a historical calumny, but even were it true, it would be a deeply immoral defence of Vichy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpEUv_0dEXTj9r00
Éric Zemmour announces his candidacy to French presidency. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

Zemmour belongs to a reactionary tradition that harks back to opponents of the French Revolution and views liberalism, secularism and cosmopolitanism as enemies of the social order and of true French values. The liberal universalist ethos is corrosive because, as the 19th-century novelist Maurice Barrès insisted, it seeks to “detach” French people “from the soil and from their social group, to take them out of their prejudices”.

In Barrès’s day, Jews were the embodiment of everything the reactionaries despised – a people unrooted, un-French, liberal, cosmopolitan. Today, it is primarily Muslims who are seen as the enemy within. And not just by reactionaries but by many liberals, too; by many who would applaud the honouring of Josephine Baker and see themselves as standing within the universalist, republican tradition.

“Zemmour’s ideas are extremist, racist and exclusionary,” Shatz observed in a recent essay, “but the groundwork for his rise was laid by mainstream intellectuals and politicians.” Intellectuals and politicians who have responded to the rise of the far right by embracing hardline rhetoric about immigration and the threat of Muslims to “our way of life” and, in so doing, providing even more fuel for reactionary ideas.

The universalist belief that one should treat everyone as citizens, rather than as bearers of specific racial or cultural histories, is a valuable principle. In practice, however, French policy has entailed being blind to racism in the name of being “colour blind” and deeming certain groups, whether Jews or Muslims, as not belonging to the nation, the “Other” against which French national identity is defined.

The Stone Face ends with the events of 17 October 1961, when a large demonstration in support of the Algerian independence struggle was met with unprecedented police brutality. Between 100 and 300 people are likely to have been killed, many after having been tortured. Dozens were thrown into the Seine, their bodies washing up on the banks in the following days.

It was the bloodiest act of state repression of street protest in western Europe in modern times. Yet, until relatively recently, there was silence about it. Not until 2012 did a French president, François Hollande, even acknowledge the massacre. This year, on the 60th anniversary, President Macron called it an “unforgivable crime”.

It is a silence that speaks of a universalism that refuses to be truly universal but finds succour from the exclusion of particular groups from the national body. And as long as it does so, it will provide cover for figures such as Zemmour. As William Gardner Smith reminded us half a century ago, one cannot challenge identity-based politics or embrace a universalist vision without challenging also the reality of racism and the politics of exclusion.

Comments / 6

David Sammataro
5d ago

"Racism" the most overused word in the world, and it has lost ALL effect thanks to liberals overuse

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Josephine Baker: a timely addition to the Panthéon

Above the portico columns of the Panthéon in Paris, which was completed the year after the storming of the Bastille, a solemn inscription reads, “To Great Men From a Grateful Nation”. Well over 200 years later, the famous mausoleum remains overwhelmingly the resting place of male heroes of the French nation, from Jean-Jacques Rousseau to Jean Moulin. But on Tuesday they will be joined by a black female dancer, singer and civil rights activist from Missouri, who spent her life breaking down barriers of exclusion.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scots ‘locked’ final letter using paper-folding, research finds

Mary, Queen of Scots used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the secrets of the last letter she wrote before she was beheaded, researchers have discovered. Written in French on 8 February 1587 to Henry III, king of France from her prison cell, the letter sees Mary write that she has “been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
CBS News

The legacy of Josephine Baker

Deep in the French countryside sits a medieval castle, Château des Milandes, with a most unlikely history. Akio, from Japan, and his brother, Brian, from the north African country of Algeria, have returned to visit the place they grew up with their siblings – 12 altogether – adopted from around the world.
CELEBRITIES
Lake Geneva Regional News

Photos: Josephine Baker through the years

France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Why France is declaring Josephine Baker a national hero

France is honouring the US-born 20th Century singer and activist Josephine Baker with a place in the Pantheon on Tuesday. She’s the first black woman to be remembered in the resting place of France’s national heroes, through her work on civil rights and for the Resistance during the Second World War.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
William Gardner Smith
Person
François Hollande
Person
Éric Zemmour
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

France gives honor to Josephine Baker

PARIS – France is inducting Josephine Baker – Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist – into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France's most revered luminaries. On Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the U.S., France and...
SOCIETY
Foreign Policy

Josephine Baker: First American to Enter France’s Panthéon

As dusk falls in the French capital on Nov. 30, traffic will stand still on the Left Bank of Paris as flickering images of a bygone era dance along the facade of one of the city’s most venerable monuments. It will mark the ceremony honoring Josephine Baker as the first Black woman and first American to enter the Panthéon, a shrine to some of France’s most honored dead.
SOCIETY
AFP

Empire State Building lights up to honor Josephine Baker

New York's Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker, on the eve of the US-born singer, dancer and rights activist's entrance to the Pantheon in Paris. Baker will become the first Black woman to be honored in the mausoleum, the final resting place of leading figures in the history of France. "Tonight... we glow blue, white, and red in celebration of entertainer and civil rights icon Josephine Baker," the 102-story art deco skyscraper's Twitter account posted. As night fell, the building's tricolor top and spire gleamed among Manhattan's city lights, whilst on the 86th floor viewing deck, an event to celebrate Baker took place.
POLITICS
St. Louis American

Friends of the American honor Josephine Baker

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a final tribute to Baker who he called a "war hero, fighter, dancer, singer and civil rights activist." Ricki Stevenson (far right) with members of the black Paris community and guests from the U.S. at the Pantheon event for Josephine Baker. Stevenson is CEO and Founder of Black Paris Tours, a company she started in 1997.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Black People#An African American#Algerian#French#African Americans
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Josephine Baker proved music is universal language

Regarding “Black artist Josephine Baker honored at France’s Pantheon” (Dec 1): The Post Dispatch did a fine job of covering the events surrounding the symbolic induction of Josephine Baker into the Panthéon in Paris, including “Josephine Baker will be celebrated in native St. Louis as she receives France’s highest honor” (Nov. 23). But I believe there should have been more coverage of the Baker celebrations here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
Indy100

French ‘black alien’ reportedly gets fingers sliced off to create claw

A 33-year-old man from France has dedicated his entire life to becoming a “black alien” – so much so, he has apparently had two fingers of his fingers chopped off to create a ‘claw’. Anthony Loffredo is no stranger to the operating table. The wannabe extraterrestrial uses his Instagram platform (@the_black_alien_project) to document the journey of his extreme body modifications to almost 1 million intrigued followers. In his most recent endeavour, Loffredo appeared to have travelled to Mexico for the obscure surgery. “On the other side of the world to continue my project,” he wrote in a caption, adding...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy