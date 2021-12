On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual "Summit for Democracy." The gathering will bring together leaders from 110 countries who work in government, civil society, and the private sector, with the officially declared purpose of developing an agenda to renew democratic government and keep democracy's ideals strong. (The guest list includes Pakistan, Ukraine, and Brazil.) As authoritarianism grows around the world, including in the U.S., the administration says it seeks practical ideas and strong alliances against its spread.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 3 DAYS AGO