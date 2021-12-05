ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Effect of sampling and verification of sampling theorem

By Authors
mathworks.com
 6 days ago

This is an undergraduate experiment in the course of Control System II of the Electrical Engineering Program of Pune University. Title:...

www.mathworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

An introduction to non-Probability Sampling Methods

Exploring other sampling techniques for Data Science. This article is in continuation with the previous story, An introduction to Probability Sampling Methods. Sampling methods have a relevant role not only in Statistics research but also in many Machine Learning methods, such as K-fold Cross validation and models based on decision trees. For this reason, I decided to investigate more about these methods. Moreover, they can be split principally into two main categories, Probabilistic methods and Non-Probabilistic methods. Since the probabilistic techniques were covered in the previous post, now we’ll learn the other category of techniques.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Robotic sample return reveals lunar secrets

A mission to unexplored lunar territory has returned the youngest volcanic samples collected so far. The rocks highlight the need to make revisions to models of the thermal evolution of the Moon. Richard W. Carlson is in the Earth and Planets Laboratory, Carnegie Institution for Science, Washington DC 20015, USA.
ASTRONOMY
mathworks.com

Plotting of discrete time waveforms

This is an undergraduate experiment in the course of Control System II of the Electrical Engineering Program of Pune University. Title: Plotting of discrete time waveforms a) Sine wave, b) Unit step signal c) Exponential signal. Learning Outcomes: After the successful completion of this experiment, students will be able to.
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Fast Normal Estimation

Fast Surface Normal Estimation for Organized Point Clouds (Depth maps) MATLAB implementations of the following paper: Multiple Cylinder Extraction from Organized Point Clouds. If you are using these codes in your researches, kindly cite the following paper:. MATLAB. To obtain normal vectors, just execute testFNE script. Results.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theorem#Control System Ii#Matlab
mathworks.com

Roza_calculator

Many metrics such as accuracy rate (ACC), area under curve (AUC), Jaccard index (JI), and Cohen’s kappa coefficient are available to measure the success of the system in pattern recognition and machine/deep learning systems. However, the superiority of one system to one other cannot be determined based on the mentioned metrics. This is because such a system can be successful using one metric, but not the other ones.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
pnas.org

Benchmarking the ideal sample thickness in cryo-EM

Edited by Yifan Cheng, University of California, San Francisco, CA; received May 12, 2021; accepted October 1, 2021. The relationship between sample thickness and quality of data obtained is investigated by microcrystal electron diffraction (MicroED). Several electron microscopy (EM) grids containing proteinase K microcrystals of similar sizes from the same crystallization batch were prepared. Each grid was transferred into a focused ion beam and a scanning electron microscope in which the crystals were then systematically thinned into lamellae between 95- and 1,650-nm thick. MicroED data were collected at either 120-, 200-, or 300-kV accelerating voltages. Lamellae thicknesses were expressed in multiples of the corresponding inelastic mean free path to allow the results from different acceleration voltages to be compared. The quality of the data and subsequently determined structures were assessed using standard crystallographic measures. Structures were reliably determined with similar quality from crystalline lamellae up to twice the inelastic mean free path. Lower resolution diffraction was observed at three times the mean free path for all three accelerating voltages, but the data quality was insufficient to yield structures. Finally, no coherent diffraction was observed from lamellae thicker than four times the calculated inelastic mean free path. This study benchmarks the ideal specimen thickness with implications for all cryo-EM methods.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

checkClass - inspect a Java/Matlab/COM/C++​/.NET class

CheckClass inspects the specified Java, Matlab (MCOS), .NET, C++ (CLib), or COM (ActiveX) object reference or class-name, and reports its superclass(es), interfaces, new/modified methods, super/sub-classes, properties, events, constants, enumerations and annotations. metadata = checkClass(...) returns a meta.class or meta.package object that encapsulates the input object. This utility complements the more...
SOFTWARE
mathworks.com

counterflow_hx

This is a counterflow heat exchanger model comprising three 1D partial differential equations for cold stream, hot stream, and wall. The model has been developed in MATLAB and solved using pdepe.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
technologynetworks.com

Parallel Evaporator Improves Bioremediation Sample Preparation

BioChromato Inc. has published an interview that describes a new bioremediation technique developed by a leading Environmental Research Center and how the Smart Evaporator C1 offers a productive tool for preparing microbial degradation culture media for analysis. The novel bioremediation technique, based upon patented degrading microorganisms impregnated on carbonized wood,...
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

MATLAB Code for Fast Linear Interpolation

The MATLAB code offers a fast 1D linear interpolation method. The following fast interpolation method is implemented:. Linear interpolation inside the domain, linear extrapolation outside. Support vector or matrix (set of 1D values) for the sample values. This algorithm can be up to 30x faster than the MATLAB builtin interpolation...
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Matlab Code for FO chaotic systems

In the attached code are the matlab code for FO chaotic systems. And the example is Simplified Lorenz system. The code is the secondary product of the manuscript title as "Solutions and memory effect of fractional-order chaotic system: A review". When you use the code, please cite this paper. Meanwhile, please start the code with file "PhaseDiagrams.m".
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Calculator of operations between different types of signals

A simple calculator where you can sum, multiply, divide, etc. different types of signals. You can add four diferent signals (square, saw and sinusoidal) each with their owns values (amplitude, frecuency, DC, Duty and phase). The calculator show the graphic of the created signal and the resultant signal after the operation, also shows the spectrum of that signal.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

C/A code and Correlations

The answer and explanation of the question are attached in the pdf format will be upload soon. It is mainly for the university exercise for student understanding purpose. All copy right are reserved.
mathworks.com

A SPATIAL AND FREQUENCY BASED METHOD FOR MICRO FACIAL EXPRES

Https://github.com/SeyedMuhammadHosseinMousavi/A-SPATIAL-AND-FREQUENCY-BASED-METHOD-FOR-MICRO-FAC... This code implements the following paper: A SPATIAL AND FREQUENCY BASED METHOD FOR MICRO FACIAL EXPRESSIONS RECOGNITION USING COLOR AND DEPTH IMAGESA SPATIAL AND FREQUENCY BASED METHOD FOR MICRO FACIAL EXPRESSIONS RECOGNITION USING COLOR AND DEPTH IMAGES, Journal of Software Engineering & Intelligent Systems 6 (1), 17, (2021). -In...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Calculation of NR Curves

A tool to calcuate the NR value when octave band measurements are known. This will provide you with a graphical representation of your data against the NR curves and indicate a final value, highlighting the greatest exceedance frequency.
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

State space 2 transfer function and vice-versa with response

This is an undergraduate experiment in the course of Control System II of the Electrical Engineering Program of Pune University. Title: Software programming for determination of state-space representation for given transfer function and vice versa. Learning Outcomes: After the successful completion of this experiment, students will be able to. 1....
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Results for: Verification & Validation

In case you missed it, some time ago I wrote this post introducing the Subsystem Reference. I really like this feature and the way it allows you to simply store the contents of a Subsystem in a... Category:. Testing,. Verification & Validation,. What's new?. Continuous Integration with Simulink Project and...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Subsystem Reference and Test Harness

In case you missed it, some time ago I wrote this post introducing the Subsystem Reference. I really like this feature and the way it allows you to simply store the contents of a Subsystem in a separate file. Since its initial release in R2019b, a lot of enhancements have...
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Determining State Transition Matrix and outputs for DC Motor

This is an undergraduate experiment in the course of Control System II of the Electrical Engineering Program of Pune University. Title: Software programming for determination of State Transition Matrix. Learning Outcomes: After the successful completion of this experiment, students will be able to. 1. Obtain state transition matrix. 2. Plot...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Multifractional Brownian motion generator

Mbm = mBm(n,H,interval) produces a mBm path of length n with Hurst function H evaluated at the interval. If interval = [] then it is set to [0 1]. [mbm, ts] = mBm(n,H,interval) also produces the vector of the time steps. [mbm, ts, hs] = mBm(n,H,interval) also produces the vector...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy