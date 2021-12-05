Weekly Menu, November 29-December 5

Time for this week’s dinner ideas! This was a good week being back from vacation and getting back in the routine of cooking!. Our weekly menu will give you some good dinner ideas. Time for this week’s dinner ideas! I loved being home after a week of traveling and...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some chefs we turn to time and again when we need inspiration in the kitchen, and one of our favorites is Giada De Laurentiis. We just love the fresh Italian twists she puts on recipes, from chicken soup to Thanksgiving turkey. But one thing we really love are her dessert recipes. It so often seems like we see the same cookie recipes over and over again every holiday season, but thanks to her Italian heritage and its influence on her cooking, De Laurentiis has been sharing uniquely delicious cookie recipes for years now. Add one or two of her cookie recipes to your line-up, and you’ll be the star of this year’s cookie swap.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente, drain well and return pasta to original pot. Toss hot pasta with butter. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds. Add ground beef or sausage. Cook until crumbly and no longer pink. Add 2 teaspoons Italian and 2 teaspoons garlic salt. Drain any grease. Add both jars of spaghetti sauce and 1 cup water to skillet. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
(Family Features) Entertaining guests during the holidays isn’t just about the main course that calls all to the table. What often makes a festive gathering more fruitful is a spread of delicious appetizers, delightful drinks, and divine desserts that keep loved ones coming back to the kitchen for more. For appetizing dishes from the first […]
The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Delightful Dishes to Dazzle Holiday Guests appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
Running a string of daily or weekly discounts is the fast food thing to do through the holidays. Both McDonald's and Popeye's are running 12 straight days of deals this month. So, of course, Wendy's is also doing something similar. Though, it's not taking the advent calendar-style approach to burger...
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Haystack cookies are perfect for the holidays! They are festive, have the perfect crunch, and are so good that you won’t be able to stop at just one!. I love...
Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Grubhub users ordered a lot of comfort and vegetarian-friendly food in 2021, according to the company’s annual “Year in Food” report.
Grubhub analyzed orders from over 32 million diners to see what rose in popularity throughout the year.
The “Top Food of the Year,” was the Impossible cheeseburger, increasing in popularity by 442%, compared to 2020.
Grubhub’s top dishes of 2021
Impossible cheeseburger (+442%)
Shredded pork taco (+310%)
Apple pecan chicken salad (+287%)
Detroit-style pizza (+263%)
Margarita (+240%)
Pub mac and cheese (+174%)
Pork dumplings (+173%)
Chicken burrito (+166%)
Poke nacho (+158%)
Lettuce wrap (+155%)
The top side dish was chips and pico de gallo, increasing in popularity by 205% compared to 2020.
Here are the other top side dishes.
Stuffed garlic knot (+174%)
Mac and cheese (+173%)
Cornbread (+171%)
Chips and queso (+155%)
Strawberry shortcake sundae was the number one dessert, increasing in popularity by 378%.
Here is the rest of the top dessert list.
Cookie dough cheesecake (+315%)
Chocolate chip pizza (+287%)
Cookie dough burrito (+255%)
Flan (+244%)
Grubhub said the “largest single item order” consisted of 200 bacon cheeseburgers.
The report also found that Florida is the third most vegan-friendly states behind California and New York.
Click here to see the entire report.
Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
Eggnog is synonymous with holiday celebrations but it is a polarizing beverage, i.e. you either love it or you hate it. A traditional recipe for eggnog can be terrifying from a food safety and health perspective, requiring a half dozen raw eggs and lots of cream and sugar. But for those that love it, a cold December evening just isn't the same without a cup of creamy eggnog, spiked or not.
Comments / 0