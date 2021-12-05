ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Seth Rogen claims white supremacists are review-bombing ‘Santa Inc.’

By Matt Doria
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rogen has addressed the critical response to Santa Inc., claiming “tens of thousands of white supremacists” are to blame for the HBO Max series’ overwhelmingly negative reception. The show’s first (and presumably only) season was released in full on Thursday (December 2), and has thus far been majorly...

www.nme.com

Comments / 431

Craig Strawn
5d ago

I love how these people blame there failures on white people lmao. Jimmy Kimble, Steven Cobert and snl have figured out the left ruins comedy and if the only people who are ok to attack are white people, conservatives and Christians then they're attacking over 60% of Americans. Go woke go broke. Besides when has spreading lies about a group of people ever lasted

Reply(44)
122
scott sabo
5d ago

what a loser .i lost any respect for him after he dissed our veterans. As far as I'm concerned I hope he loses everything and goes back to Canada

Reply
80
John
6d ago

Never watched it but it must not have been very good. By the way; White Supremacists culture is the culture that created this great civilization that made Rogan rich.

Reply(11)
74
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hollywood actor blames failure of his show on white supremacists

Santa Inc.? star Seth Rogen is blaming ?white supremacy? for the overwhelmingly negative public reaction to his new animated television series. "We really pissed off tens of thousands of white supremacists with our new show," Rogen said in a Twitter post on Thursday, the same day the new series debuted on the HBO Max streaming service. The actor even pre-blamed the expected reaction to his assessment on bigotry, adding, "Please read the responses to this tweet for confirmation."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Seth Rogen was high while in front row of ‘Adele One Night Only’

It would be news if Seth Rogen weren't high. But it's still a funny story. "I was in the front row of the Adele concert, and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all," Rogen said while virtually visiting "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. "I got an invitation, it said, do you wanna go to a small Adele concert? [That's] what I remember absorbing."
CELEBRITIES
bigblueunbiased.com

Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Adele
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Popculture

Seth Rogen Slammed for His 'Privileged' Take on Crime in Los Angeles

Several fans of Seth Rogen possibly switched sides on Friday after the actor made a divisive comment about California's crime rates. YouTuber Casey Neistat jumped to social media, clearly enraged as he told his Twitter followers that his cars had been broken into the night before. "So our cars got...
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

Santa Inc. (Season 1) HBO Max, Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, trailer, release date

Santa Inc. tells the story of Candy Smalls (Sarah Silverman), the highest ranking elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Seth Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream – to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. Startattle.com – Santa Inc. | HBO Max.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#White Supremacists#Santa Inc#Imdb#Rotten Tomatoes#Tomatometer#Santainc#Hbomax
NewsTimes

Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman Can’t Save ‘Santa Inc.’ From Misguided Raunchiness: TV Review

Christmas is big business for TV; the content mill of light romantic comedies set around the holidays and celebrity-driven specials has come to make December feel, at moments, like a forced march of glee. In all, though, Christmas entertainment of the Hallmark-movie variety seems intended to bring a smile to the face and lighten the mood — a lovely thing, if saccharine when taken to extremes.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

All We Want For Hanukkah Is Seth Rogen’s Weed Paraphernalia

Seth Rogen’s transformation into Weed Daddy is complete, and for that we are grateful. The guy just wants to stay home and make pottery, and since he started showing off his ceramics on social media, fans have been begging to purchase them. Ever giving, Rogen announced earlier this year that he would be selling ceramics (and other home goods) via the cannabis company he founded with Evan Goldberg, HousePlant. And folks, they’re gorgeous. Call it stoner chic. My personal favorite is the cast-iron Pebble Match Strike, which at first glance looks like a fancy paper weight or modern rock cairn but opens to reveal a match holder and ashtray set. (And the cast iron itself doubles as a match strike. Clever.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Santa Inc. Season One

It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again. The weather’s getting cold, the snow is falling, and people are decorating their houses with shiny lights. But, more importantly, the media world is unleashing its barrage of holiday movies and specials to get us in a joyous mood. The first piece of holiday-themed content, however, is anything but joyful.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Seth Rogen Doesn’t Know Why He Was Front Row at Adele’s Concert

If you watched Adele’s One Night Only special the other week, you probably spotted Seth Rogen in the star-studded audience, smack-dab in the front, smiling and standing-ovating and holding a glass of Champagne. Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rogen admitted that his A-list placement in an audience that had freaking Oprah in it was “as surprising to me as anyone, because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all.” “I got an invitation,” he explains. “It said, ‘Do you want to go to a small Adele concert?’ is what I remember absorbing.” So, Rogen says, he and his wife showed up to Griffith Park already blazed out of their minds when they saw the cameras on giant cranes and realized what they were getting into, thinking, “Maybe we could slink into the background. We are not equipped to deal with this right now.” But no — their tickets were for the front row. Fallon asks if Rogen knows Adele personally, which he doesn’t, but if she’s listening, he does ask, “Adele, why did you do this? I was in front of Drake. There’s no world where I should be in front of Drake.”
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Seth Rogen says he smoked a "ton of weed" before attending Adele's star-studded CBS concert special

"I was there," Rogen told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show of attending the taping of Adele: One Night Only. "I was in the front row of the Adele concert and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea, I was attending the taping of an Adele concert special at all... Me and my wife, we were like ‘It's an Adele concert it's in the park.' We smoked a ton of weed and we're like, ‘We're just gonna enjoy this lovely Adele concert.'"
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

It’s the Most Wonderful Seth Rogen Interview of the Year

Grinches aren’t born, they’re raised. When Seth Rogen was booked to appear at this year’s Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, it was to have a light chat with his friend and collaborator Sarah Silverman about the holiday season and Santa Inc., the new animated Christmas show they co-star in, which premieres on HBO Max today. Unfortunately, Silverman was under the weather and couldn’t attend, leaving Rogen to reveal himself as a holiday skeptic, tell children Santa isn’t real, and shit on the merits of turkey. Also to have a delightful conversation about where he’s at as an artist, famous person, and collaborator.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Seth Rogen was very high during Adele’s recent TV special

Normally Seth Rogen being high wouldn’t be newsworthy – it’d be like reporting on the sky still being blue – but when he reveals that he was extremely stoned during Adele’s TV special, you pay attention. Last month, the pop superstar held a special two-hour concert, Adele: One Night Only,...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning in talks for Chippendales

Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning are in talks to star in 'Chippendales'. The pair look set to join Dev Patel in the movie - which tells the story of the male exotic dancing enterprise - that will be directed by Craig Gillespie. The plot focuses on Steve Banerjee (Patel), who...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy