Seth Rogen claims white supremacists are review-bombing ‘Santa Inc.’

If you watched Adele’s One Night Only special the other week, you probably spotted Seth Rogen in the star-studded audience, smack-dab in the front, smiling and standing-ovating and holding a glass of Champagne. Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rogen admitted that his A-list placement in an audience that had freaking Oprah in it was “as surprising to me as anyone, because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all.” “I got an invitation,” he explains. “It said, ‘Do you want to go to a small Adele concert?’ is what I remember absorbing.” So, Rogen says, he and his wife showed up to Griffith Park already blazed out of their minds when they saw the cameras on giant cranes and realized what they were getting into, thinking, “Maybe we could slink into the background. We are not equipped to deal with this right now.” But no — their tickets were for the front row. Fallon asks if Rogen knows Adele personally, which he doesn’t, but if she’s listening, he does ask, “Adele, why did you do this? I was in front of Drake. There’s no world where I should be in front of Drake.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO