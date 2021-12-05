ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtney Love takes aim at Elon Musk, tells him to pay his ‘fair share’ of tax

By Holley Gawne
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtney Love has taken to Twitter to call out Elon Musk, urging the tech billionaire to pay his “fair share” of tax. Last month, Musk himself took aim at US Senator Bernie Sanders after he said that the extremely wealthy should pay their fair share of taxes. “I keep...

road runner
6d ago

I’m sure he pays the taxes he is responsible for. If you are telling him to pay more than he is responding for, why ? Because he made a success of his business, through hard work, ingenuity, dedication etc. why should he ? If you want it earn it. Learn to depend on yourself. 🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷

Vulture

Courtney Love Exposes Elon Musk’s ‘Str8, Male, Paypal Mafia Email Group’

Twitterverse has done it once again, gifting America the dazzling crossover of glove meme, unstable nerd, and Mickey Mouse Club reject. You know who’s who. On November 13, Bernie Sanders tweeted to the people, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” (We must demand you, 80-year-old Vermont senator, always end your sentences like a quirky Gen-Z TikToker. Period.) Elon Musk swooped in ready to assert his dominance. Strapped with his phallic-looking profile photo, Tesla master struck back at Bernie: “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.” Weeks later, Musk’s tweet still wasn’t sitting right with Courtney Love Cobain, so she tweeted some claims about Elon’s shady Succession-like undertakings. “@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing [teapot emoji] With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”
mxdwn.com

Courtney Love Clashes With Elon Musk After Bernie Sanders Comment: “Don’t Pick On Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy Shit.”

After billionaire Elon Musk made a rude comment on twitter in regards of Senator Bernie Sanders, Hole singer Courtney Love had some choice words for him. She called him out on his behavior comparing it to “Kendall Roy shit.” For those unaware, Kendall Roy is a popular character (notoriously known for being not a great guy) from the hit show Succession, a show that Love is rather fond of (she let them use late husband, Kurt Cobain’s ‘Rape Me’). Here’s what started the exchange.
The Verge

Courtney Love says she has Elon Musk’s private emails

Courtney Love Cobain, Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders, and Kendall Roy are all in the running to be Friday’s Main Character on Twitter after a single tweet where the queen of ’90s grunge music Twitter-scolded the Tesla CEO for his mean reply to the Vermont senator (we’ll get to Kendall in a sec).
