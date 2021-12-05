ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bye-Bye GT-R: The All-New Z Is Nissan's Next Super GT Race Car

By Anton Andres
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's official, Nissan is retiring the long-running GT-R. However, it's not the production model they're putting out to pasture. Instead, it's the Super GT version that takes a bow by the end of this year. With that, it caps off 13 years of competing in the Super GT GT500 class. The...

CarBuzz.com

The Corvette CF1 Is A Modern Supercar With 1953 Styling

The recent SEMA Show had many highlights, making it tough to choose an absolute favorite. If you put a gun to our head, we'd have to go with the CF1 Corvette Concept, designed and built by Dave Kindig (host of Bitchin' Rides) and Lingenfelter. It feels unfair to call the...
CARS
Motorious

Chip Foose Takes On The New Nissan Z

There seem to be two approaches when Chip Foose does his Draws A Car YouTube series. One involves him either slamming the vehicle within an inch of the ground or jacking it way up, adding some stripes, then doing some other dramatic re-sculpting of the body, maybe chopping the roof off, etc. The guy’s other approach is to change hardly a damn thing, ostensibly because he feels the car is so perfect he can’t really improve upon it. Guess which approach he takes with the new Nissan Z?
CARS
Motor1.com

Nissan GT-R R32 With 1,000 Horsepower Hits 193 MPH On The Autobahn

Welcome to the most exciting Nissan R32 GT-R in all of Europe. This insane 1,000 horsepower R32 was built by the team at Plug Parts UK who specializes in aftermarket parts for JDM cars. To showcase their capabilities the Plug Parts team uses this ridiculous GT-R as a shop car and promotional vehicle to give customers inspiration and just have fun driving. To show exactly what their 1,000 horsepower R32 could do, the Plug Parts team met up with YouTuber AutoTopNL for a run down the de-restricted Autobahn in Germany.
CARS
topgear.com

The last R35 Nissan GT-Rs have landed in Australia

And this GT-R 'T-Spec' will be the last Nissan to get an Aus compliance label. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, Australian friends, you’ve got something in your eyes. This eye-based detritus is in no way...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan's New Race Car Concept Is The Ariya's Spectacular Alter Ego

Road-going sports cars and their race car siblings are common enough. One such example is the Z06 GT3.R, a racing version of the hugely capable Corvette C8. But what about a racing counterpart to a family-friendly, electric crossover? It sounds bizarre, but Nissan has just revealed the Ariya Single Seater Concept. As an exploration and demonstration project of how the Ariya's electric powertrain could be used in a racing car chassis, it's yet another amazing electric concept car from Nissan to be revealed over the last few days. Further motivation for the race car stems from Nissan's participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions

Holding a five-point championship lead prior to the race, Yamamoto looked well on course for a third GT500 title in four years as he was running in fourth place aboard the #1 Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT that had been started by his teammate Tadasuke Makino. That was until the start of...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Super GT Fuji: Yamashita takes pole for finale in Rookie Toyota

Yamashita had already broken his own benchmark from 2020 in free practice, but in the first segment of qualifying Yamamoto's Kunimitsu team-mate Tadasuke Makino lowered the bar further with a best time of 1m26.000s aboard the #1 Honda NSX-GT. Yamamoto was then the first driver to dip beneath the 1m26s...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Can Kondo Racing make a piece of SUPER GT history?

Just a couple of races ago, de Oliveira was not feeling hopeful about Kondo's chances of repeating its success from last year, citing the strength of the all-new works Subaru BRZ that led the championship by a fairly comfortable 12 points with two races to go. But a tough penultimate...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Mustang Breaks World Stick-Shift Record

This is the story of a man and his car beating all odds to push through a 6.81 second quarter mile race. The Ford Mustang is one of America's favorite muscle cars because of its extremely high production numbers, low cost, and high focus on performance and driving fun. Without a doubt, Ford has been knocking it out of the park with the Mustang since 1964, which has led many enthusiasts within the community to take notice. Just like any pony car in the American performance line-up, this car has been used in motorsport in everything from drag racing to autocross. While it's easy to focus on the Mustang's distinct desire to outperform the competition in the handling sector, the drag racing side of things is surprisingly popular for this vehicle.
CARS
RideApart

2022 Honda Super Cub 125 Rounds Out American Honda's New Bike Lineup

Back in March, 2021, Honda first took the wraps off of its beautiful matte gray metallic 2022 Super Cub 125 at the Bangkok Motor Show. From the drop, this colorway was a head-turner, due in large part to its striking split red leatherette saddle. At the time, we weren’t certain if this was the look of the 2022 Super Cub for the entire world, but we were excited to find out.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Baguette announces exit from Honda SUPER GT fold

The Belgian driver has been part of Honda's GT500 roster since he first joined the Nakajima Racing squad back in 2014, and since 2019 he has been part of the Real Racing outfit. He won a total of four races in that time, and secured a best finish in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Alesi poised for shock TOM'S Toyota SUPER GT move

Motorsport.com understands Alesi is poised to take over Yuhi Sekiguchi’s seat in what was the #36 Toyota GR Supra – but is likely to run as the #1 car in 2022 - alongside Sho Tsuboi. Sekiguchi would then take over the seat vacated by the retiring Heikki Kovalainen at the...
MOTORSPORTS
