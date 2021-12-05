Things to do in the garden this week

This Wauwatosa shop doesn’t get a lot of run in the perennial debate over the best custard in town, and while I think it’s very good, I’m not here to sway you on that. I’m here to bring you into the fold of the fantastic burgers they’re flipping on the grill there. The juicy quarter-pound patty is deliciously beefy, the bun is sturdy, soft and otherwise perfect, and the fixins are all top-notch. I got the double with American cheese ($9.50), a nicely restrained portion of fried onions, ketchup, mustard, lettuce and three crispy, tangy slabs of sliced pickle. The curly fries on the side ($3.75) were Arby’s-delicious. I ate every bite even though I was full two-thirds of the way through, then entered a food coma for the night. (7515 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa)

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO