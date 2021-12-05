Researchers at Princeton University and the University of Washington have developed an ultracompact camera the size of a coarse grain of salt !

Strong performance and youth can go together. You have full access to this article via your institution. Among the leading 75 young universities in the Nature Index, one of the youngest, the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in China, had the second-highest output in the 82 selected journals tracked by the index in 2020, graphed here by our key metric, Share. At 221.61, SUSTech's Share was slightly ahead of Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, with a Share of 221.41. The University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, the leading young university in the index, had almost double the Share of SUSTech (425.66) in 2020. For contrast, the leading institution in the Nature Index, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, had a 2020 Share of 1,886.71.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO