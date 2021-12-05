ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Researchers at Princeton University and the University of Washington have developed an ultracompact camera the size of a coarse grain of salt !

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s supercool! Here is their official press text:. Micro-sized cameras have great potential to spot problems in the human body and enable sensing for super-small robots, but past approaches captured fuzzy, distorted images with limited fields of view. Now, researchers at Princeton University and the University of Washington have...

