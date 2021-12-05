ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is 'Hawkeye's Mystery Villain?

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
The latest episode of Hawkeye has made it clear that there is a hidden villain on the series. While Echo runs the Tracksuit Mafia, Clint says there’s someone “above” her, someone “you don’t want to mess with.” Plus, in the episode’s flashback to Echo’s childhood, there was her mostly unseen “uncle”...

