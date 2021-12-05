Who Is ‘Hawkeye’s Mystery Villain?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for "Hawkeye: Volume 4" and Hawkeye.]. Hawkeye has finally landed on Disney+. The new series is the first to truly explore Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, juxtaposing a look at his past and trauma with the joy of the Christmas season. This is also the latest venture to add a younger hero, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who could make her way into a "Young Avengers" lineup in the MCU (think Kid Loki, Billy and Tommy from WandaVision, and the upcoming characters America Chavez and Kamala Khan with their introductions planned for 2022). With the introduction of these new young heroes, Marvel has also introduced a slew of other supporting characters: bad guys, parents, step-parents, and yes, adorable pizza dogs.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO