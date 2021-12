PV Sindhu will lead the India’s campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia from December 1-5, 2021. This will be the first time that as many as seven Indians have qualified for the season-ending finale. While Sindhu will compete in the women’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have qualified for the men’s singles of the elite event where only the top players of the season make the cut.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO