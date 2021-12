What better way to get a festive, holiday mood than with fresh evergreens. But, did you know that the use of fresh greenery such as holly, cedar, and mistletoe for decorating actually dates back prior to the Middle Ages? It is difficult to know exactly when greenery began to be used at Christmas since many traditions vary with the geographic region and many are undocumented. However, church records dating to the Middle Ages have entries noting the purchase of holly and ivy during the winter. A 16th century London historian, John Stow, found a written account from the year 1444 describing decorating homes and churches with “holme, ivie, bayes, and whatever the season of the year afforded to be green”. The Christmas carol ‘Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly’ originated in Wales in the 16th century and references the tradition of using holly to decorate for the Christmas season.

