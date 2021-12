KNOTCH is a neutered male black and white shorthair cat. This 9-year-old boy needs a special home with people who will love him unconditionally. Knotch's adoption number is 102802P.

BUDDY THE ELF is a 2-year-old neutered male dog. This black Terrier/Pit Bull mix is looking for a permanent home with a good family. Buddy the Elf's adoption number is 072015P.