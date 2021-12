Marshall needs local people running it, more options for kids. Would like to see Marshall do for once what they preach when they are looking for they next city manager and main street director. They need to look to people who already work and live in Marshall or around Marshall — not be going to Houston like they have been. There good people who can run the department that live here. Please look around Marshall for your next employer. There people who have great ideas that make this town better if they let it grow; we have been slowly loosing business downtown. We need the city to come together with the businesses and work on a solution to find a way to make it grow. The Main Street Director needs to grow other stuff besides Wonderland of Lights so people could come in year round to spend their money. The car show, it was another great idea but the city did not sponsor it like they should. They come up some other great ideas to help. We’re the only town in a 200-mile range that hasn’t put in a splash pad for the children. The smaller cities have them. We need to start doing for the future of Marshall children. All we have to offer is fast food restaurants and loan businesses in town here if you go downtown.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO