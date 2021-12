Over a month ago, the Sony Xperia PRO-I phone with Vlog Monitor was officially announced. The smartphone made an impression with its advanced and industry-leading imaging technology. It runs on a BIONZ X imaging processor for noise-free images. It can also promise 4K videos with 120fps high frame rate. No doubt Sony will release the device. It’s only a matter of asking when. The phone will be out in the United Kingdom and France very soon. How soon is soon? This coming December 2. The Germany will get it on the 7th while the US will follow on the 10th.

