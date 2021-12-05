ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lincoln Riley era can’t start soon enough for USC after season-ending loss to Cal

Derrick
 6 days ago

The Lincoln Riley era officially can start at USC. And after a 24-14 loss to California in Berkeley, the new coach’s tenure can’t come soon enough. If Riley stayed up late for Saturday’s nightcap after his recruiting trips and video calling into “College GameDay” from the backseat of a car, USC’s...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

