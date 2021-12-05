ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivendi is open to discuss with Rome over state control on TIM's network

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s (TIM) top shareholder Vivendi is open to discussing the possibility that the Italian government wins control of TIM’s fixed-line network, a spokesperson for the French company said on Sunday.

The statement marks a shift in the stance of the French media group as TIM’s investors get ready to evaluate a 10.8 billion euro ($12.2 billion) takeover plan presented by U.S. fund KKR for TIM.

Until now the French group has dragged its feet on the possibility that Rome gains control over TIM’s fixed network.

A spokesperson for the French media group told Reuters that Vivendi was interested in any solution that “promoted the efficiency and modernity of the network, while preserving the value of its investment”.

“In this perspective, the hypothesis of a state control of the network, if it could lead to an institutionally guided strategic project, will certainly be evaluated with openness,” the spokesperson added.

TIM’s fixed line business provides Italy’s main telecoms infrastructure and plays a major role in broadband rollout efforts on which Rome plans to spend billions of euros of European Union funds to improve coverage.

State investor CDP has taken a 10% stake in TIM to oversee the network and is expected to play a key role in any plans to carve out the grid. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by David Evans)

UniCredit chief not interested in Generali or Mediobanca - Il Sole 24 Ore

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit wants to grow its domestic footprint and could consider tie-ups in Italy and abroad, but has no interest in the country's biggest insurer Generali and its top shareholder Mediobanca, CEO Andrea Orcel said in a newspaper interview. UniCredit, Italy's No.2 bank by assets, on Thursday unveiled a three-year plan https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/unicredit-targets-2024-net-profit-above-45-bln-euros-2021-12-09, pledging to return to investors 16 billion euros ($18 billion) by 2024, or virtually all of the profits generated during the period.
CEO of Russia's VK resigns as state assumes control of internet firm

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Boris Dobrodeev on Friday said he was stepping down as CEO of Russian internet company VK , amid a significant overhaul of the firm’s shareholder structure that has seen state-owned entities assume control. State consolidation of decision-making power at Russia’s second-largest internet firm, which runs...
Italy hits Amazon with 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine

Italian regulators hit Amazon with a massive 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance to push its logistics business, in the latest European action against US Big Tech. "What Amazon did (allegedly) is very typical of what the GAFA companies do, that is to say use a dominant position to push a related activity, in this case logistics services," Pierre Zelenko, a lawyer specialising in competition law at Linklaters in Paris, told AFP. - EU action - Last month, EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first, significant hurdle, with a European Parliament committee approving their version of the Digital Markets Act. 
Malaysia probes Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia is investigating Dyson supplier ATA IMS after complaints of forced labour, and has charged the company with four violations, the labour department said on Saturday. “The complaints were mainly on allegations of appalling working and living conditions and foreign workers being forced to...
Britain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France - EU

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain issued additional fishing licences to EU vessels on Saturday in an attempt to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights for French fishermen, the European Commission said in a statement. On Friday, France said it was still waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences...
EU seeks to clarify status of delivery app workers

The EU will propose a set of criteria on Thursday to determine whether a gig worker in Europe using platforms like Uber, Bolt or Deliveroo should be considered an employee. The proposal by the EU executive is an effort to sort out once and for all the employment status of millions of drivers and delivery people that the major platforms insist are self-employed. The debate has clogged up courts across Europe for almost a decade, with judges handing out more than a hundred decisions across the bloc's 27 member states, with hundreds more still pending. Those decisions can vary markedly, with Belgium on Wednesday denying a small group of Deliveroo workers the designation of employees, while Uber lost in court in non-EU Britain over its service in London.
A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
Biden orders U.S. to stop financing new carbon-intense projects abroad

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing new carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize global collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals...
Hungary court avoids EU conflict after Orban challenge

Hungary's constitutional court on Friday rejected a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge an EU court ruling against its harsh asylum policy. The court's decision meant it avoided a ruling on the primacy of European Union over Hungarian law, averting open conflict with Brussels. The court however did rule that Budapest can act to protect Hungary's sovereignty. Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it broke EU law by allowing police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
Cemex says U.S. Justice Dept. closed anti-trust investigation

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, said Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has closed an investigation against the company for a possible violation of anti-trust laws. Cemex (CEMEXCPO.MX) also reported that it was fined about 68 million euros...
Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico has sold almost all of its shares in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), a regulatory filing showed on Friday. The two companies had been locked in a legal battle since 2011 when Grupo Mexico said...
