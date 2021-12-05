WATCH *** Hyannis FD makes great save as car fire began catching onto home…

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in South Philadelphia. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of McKean Street just after 1:30 a.m. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors who saw the flames raging from the two-story row home. “I was dead asleep,” Brandon Borzell, who saw the fire, said. “And I heard people yelling.” “I just think we heard someone saying, ‘Fire, it’s on fire,’” Tom Weston, another eyewitness, said. “I stuck my head out, I saw flames coming out the first story across the street. It went from I didn’t see anything, to a ball of flames, and both stories were totally engulfed.” Eyewitnesses tell CBS3 they saw everyone in the home, including two dogs, make it out safely.

