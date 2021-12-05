ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China securities regulator says govt policies have no "necessary connection" with overseas IPOs

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Sunday that Beijing’s policies are not aimed at specific industry or private firms, and have no “necessary connections” with companies seeking to list in overseas markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commision said it learned some companies are actively communicating with domestic and foreign regulators to go public in the United States, and will respect Chinese firms’ choice of listing venues on the basis of compliance. (Reporting by Min Zhang, Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chinese leaders promise more economic support after slowdown

Chinese leaders on Friday promised tax cuts and support for entrepreneurs to shore up slumping economic growth after a campaign to rein in surging corporate debt caused bankruptcies and defaults among real estate developers.A statement issued after an annual planning meeting led by President Xi Jinping called for “maintaining stability,” reflecting anxiety about rising risks after economic growth sagged to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September.“Our country’s economic development is facing the triple pressure of demand shrinking, supply shocks and weakening expectations,” the statement said.The ruling Communist Party is trying to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
ECONOMY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
