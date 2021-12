Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko accepted the position as Duke's head coach on Friday. And he said that he felt like Duke was set up to find success on the gridiron. "I want to thank Nina King and President Price for this great opportunity," Elko said. "Duke stands for excellence. The university has excelled in everything they've ever tried to do, whether that'd be in academics or athletics. I'm excited to get to work."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO