Cold front brings rain chances Sunday

Dense fog advisory posted Mississippi Coast through 9 AM. Warm, humid and breezy in the morning. Lows will be near 70 to the low 70s. High temps will be around noon. Highs will be near 80. Rain chances increase late morning into the afternoon along a cold front. There is a marginal risk for severe storms. There is the concern for strong winds in storms or even an isolated tornado, but the greater risk is to our North. Wind shifts from the SW 15-20 mph to NW 15-20 mph and gusty. Cooler air moves into the area into the evening. The breeze will make it feel cooler. Lows Sunday will be in the low 40s to near 50. Skies clear Sunday becoming mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Warmer weather is forecast again next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO