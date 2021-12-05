ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth Stimulus Checks Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

chronicle99.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a significant development in the benefits schemes for the citizens in the US. President Biden is committed to reinforcing better legislation in the White House through the Build Back Better initiative to change the structure of the societies in America. The initiative will also look to enhance the revenues...

chronicle99.com

Comments / 315

guttsyme
6d ago

When are seniors going to get help. You give able bodied young people money for child tax credit. But we seniors need that extra money we are hurting from all the inflation then you give us 5.9% raise then turn around hit us with 21$ raise in part B so we get nothing no extra help at all

Reply(28)
182
Donald Sasso
6d ago

What has happened with the 18% population over 62? Don’t we count at all? Goods have raised their cost 30% and we have only the SS to live out off. Funny we are the parents of those that now care less financially about us.

Reply(6)
85
Michele Otto Buggs
6d ago

What about us on Medicare disability and retired citizens? We are getting hit hard with the cost of living going up here in Wisconsin alone, I can’t imagine others who struggle even worse than I am right now!!!!!

Reply(27)
69
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

These Eligible Families Will Receive $1800 Stimulus Check Next Week

The next round of stimulus payments is due next week; the families will receive checks on December 15. The government has issued previous batches of payments throughout the year, the last for 2021. The families will receive the amount directly into their bank accounts or through a check. Fox News...
U.S. POLITICS
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Checks You Need To Claim Before 2021 Ends, IRS Says

The federal government will have delivered more than a half-dozen stimulus payments. Third stimulus check, as well as six-monthly child tax credit installments, are included and Americans are advised to claim their Stimulus Checks before the year ends. Stimulus Package. In a recently published article in BGR, the “American Rescue...
U.S. POLITICS
