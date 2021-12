NEW YORK — After another year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are looking forward to sharing the love and giving back to their communities this holiday season. A new poll of 2,000 Americans finds 70 percent think this is the most wonderful time of the year to give back. Even when it’s not the holidays though, the poll finds the average American does eight good deeds a month – totaling 94 in just one year.

