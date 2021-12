The crypto market has witnessed a massive rise in recent years. The market presents investors with an opportunity to enjoy huge returns within a limited time. Several financial advisors say that everyone should invest in cryptocurrency irrespective of their age. The crypto market is filled with uncertainties, and investors need to be trained or seek expert advice before planning their next trade. CNBC reports that the crypto industry can be a revolution in the financial background of an individual.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO