Vikings (5-6) @ Lions (0-10-1) Game Thread

By SanDiegoMick
Maize n Brew
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell hello folks, it's nice to be back with you guys after a nice Thanksgiving weekend off. The Lions host the Vikings in an NFC North Division contest at Ford Field. It has been a painful season, just another one...

www.maizenbrew.com

CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
fox9.com

Vikings expecting tough battle from Lions despite 0-10-1 record

The Vikings had a two-game win streak snapped after last Sunday’s 34-26 loss at the 49ers, but they’re still firmly in the NFC Playoff conversation and can improve to 3-0 in the NFC North with a win at Detroit. The Lions are 0-10-1, with their only non-loss being a 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.
National football post

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) ruled out vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of this weekend’s game against the host Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury. Alexander Mattison is expected to receive the bulk of the workload out of the backfield on Sunday. Mattison, 23, has rushed for 315 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season for the Vikings (5-6).
thecomeback.com

Detroit Lions (0-10-1) have an excellent shot at going winless

The Detroit Lions are like a terrible movie franchise that keeps getting greenlit for sequels. From the studio that brought you the 2008 Lions, we present the 2021 Lions. Viewer discretion is advised. Starring Dan Campbell as the tough-talking coach with a career record of 5-17-1. Also starring Jared Goff...
lineups.com

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (12/5/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (12/5/21) Entering Week 13 of the NFL regular season, we will see the Minnesota Vikings head to Detroit to face off against the Lions on Sunday, December 5th at 12:00 PM EST. The two teams have had struggling seasons in the NFC North this 2021 season. This will be the second time the teams are meeting this year which resulted in a close 19-17 win for the Vikings. The 5-6 Vikings are seeking to prevent a further deepening into a losing season while the 0-10-1 Lions are desperate to pull out their first win. This game will be critical for the Vikings if they want to keep their Wild Card chances alive looking into the postseason. Their big victory against the Green Bay Packers shows they have the potential to be a strong contender, but a loss to the worst team in the league can destroy their chances and morale fast.
AL.com

Vikings-Lions live stream (12/5): How to watch online, TV, time

Detroit (0-10-1) is down to six more chances to win a game in Dan Campbell’s debut season, and its next opportunity against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) might be one of its best to pull off an upset Sunday, Dec. 5. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Lions...
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings Weekly Player Recap: Week 13 (Lions)

How do you lose to the worst team in the NFL? Pathetic showing from the boys in purple. They don’t belong in the playoff talk until proven otherwise. The season is not over yet, but it is getting closer by the day. A win against Pittsburgh is needed to vault this team back in contention. So frustrating to watch this team play. They appear to have more talent than this, but can never put it together. The Fire Zimmer articles are going to be numerous this week. That will only amplify with another bad showing on Thursday.
