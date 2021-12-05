Vikings (5-6) @ Lions (0-10-1) Game Thread

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (12/5/21) Entering Week 13 of the NFL regular season, we will see the Minnesota Vikings head to Detroit to face off against the Lions on Sunday, December 5th at 12:00 PM EST. The two teams have had struggling seasons in the NFC North this 2021 season. This will be the second time the teams are meeting this year which resulted in a close 19-17 win for the Vikings. The 5-6 Vikings are seeking to prevent a further deepening into a losing season while the 0-10-1 Lions are desperate to pull out their first win. This game will be critical for the Vikings if they want to keep their Wild Card chances alive looking into the postseason. Their big victory against the Green Bay Packers shows they have the potential to be a strong contender, but a loss to the worst team in the league can destroy their chances and morale fast.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO