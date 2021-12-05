Icarus Guide: How to Use Bedrolls and Beds as Spawn Points

Reviews for the Halo Infinite campaign are live, and the results are in: it’s pretty damn good. No, really. Based on my own thoughts, along with the opinions of other critics, the game is quite excellent, somehow managing to keep things familiar and new all at once. It wasn’t an easy feat for 343 Industries, but it looks like the developer pulled it off. With the multiplayer already available, no doubt many are itching to get back into the giant space boots of the Master Chief. This, especially after today. Well, don’t worry on that. We have the launch times for when the Halo Infinite campaign unlocks ahead of its December 8 launch.

