Car & Technology Reviews: The Festive Mini

Caterpillar is debuting the new 4-tonne, Cat 304, and 5-tonne, Cat 305 CR, Next Generation Mini Hydraulic Excavators, which deliver more power to the pumps, higher bucket breakout forces and deeper standard digging depths to increase performance by up to 20% over their E2 series counterparts. Their grease intervals and extended filter service life, combined with common components throughout the line and flat, easy-to-replace side panels, deliver up to 10% lower owner and operating costs.
Comments / 0