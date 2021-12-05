ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car & Technology Reviews: The Festive Mini

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis snazzy electric mini has been raising the bar for 4 years!...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Creative Photography Ideas to shoot in the Winter

Make some truly magical images with these techniques from Another Perspective on YouTube:. Tons of Creative Photography Ideas to shoot in the Winter. Grab your camera and pray for cold temperatures. Go out and photography ice crystals, snow flakes, frozen bubbles. Using a macro lens will reveal the unexpected beauty of winter:)
PHOTOGRAPHY
Tech Times

OlumiRing Reviews: Should I Buy The Mini Olumi Ring Light?

Love and light, be the light, light up your world.... We, the inhabitants of the earth, seem to have a certain obsession with light. But we can't blame ourselves, can we? Everything looks better with light. This endearing nature towards light can be observed in our daily lives and is...
ELECTRONICS
ForConstructionPros.com

Cat Grade Technologies Expanded to 6- to 10-ton Mini Hydraulic Excavators

The Cat Grade technologies are available as an aftermarket option to owners of Cat next-generation mini hydraulic excavators in the 6- to 10-ton class range. Available through Cat and Sitech dealers, owners can equip the excavators with Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D. The field kit’s modular components facilitate quick installation, while the technology seamlessly integrates into the excavator electronics infrastructure.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico
Sentinel-Echo

Car review: Powerful Subaru all the rage

If you already have a luxury sedan with its silky-smooth ride and posh interior and are craving raw power, this year’s Subaru WRX might be just the ticket for you. It’s aggressive off the line and beyond offering a firm ride, perhaps too stiff while it gives new meaning to loud. It’s a rough-rider for sure and the sedan’s six-speed manual transmission is the only choice to propel upper trim levels.
CARS
The Independent

Car review: Genesis GV80 – the budget Bentley lookalike

So there I was making my way back to the car park near the shops in Oadby to enjoy another drive in the lovely Genesis GV80 and what should I discover but what can only be described as a non-suspicious figure peering into its plush interior. Older sort of chap, light flat cap like you’d wear golfing, Marks & Spencer carrier bag, slacks, specs; not unlike a Harry Enfield comedy character, and visibly unthreatening. The dialogue went roughly as I anticipated.Me: “Hi.”Harry Enfield-Style Comedy Character: “I was wondering what it was.”Me: “It’s a Genesis”. HESCC: “What make is that?”Me: “That’s...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Do Car Reviewers Actually Buy the Cars That They Review?

Being an automotive journalist has a lot of perks. Admittedly, one of the most fun and important benefits of the job is being able to test new cars on a regular basis. And while many auto journalists, like myself, receive cars from the manufacturers – also known as press cars – for testing purposes, some readers are left wondering if we journalists ever buy the cars we drive. Here is your answer.
CARS
lawnandlandscape.com

Caterpillar releases newest mini hydraulic excavators, expands Cat Grade technologies

Caterpillar is debuting the new 4-tonne, Cat 304, and 5-tonne, Cat 305 CR, Next Generation Mini Hydraulic Excavators, which deliver more power to the pumps, higher bucket breakout forces and deeper standard digging depths to increase performance by up to 20% over their E2 series counterparts. Their grease intervals and extended filter service life, combined with common components throughout the line and flat, easy-to-replace side panels, deliver up to 10% lower owner and operating costs.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini#Jb Ctr
cgmagonline.com

Razer Pro Click Mini Mouse Review

Razer has recently brought their Productivity Suite to the table with a series of high-precision products meant to optimize your workspace. This suite consists of the Razer Pro Click Mini Mouse, Pro Click, Pro Type Ultra, Pro Glide XXL and Medium and more. Normally, Razer is known for their flashy RGB lighting and gaming gear, but I was a major fan of the Orochi V2, and now I can safely say the same about the Pro Click Mini.
ELECTRONICS
thisgengaming.com

Cotton 100% Mini-Review – PlayStation 4

2021 is looking like the year of Cotton here in the west. Just a few months ago I reviewed Cotton Reboot! and now ININ Games has brought two more Cotton games over both of which I’m reviewing. This one is for Cotton 100% which originally released back in 1994 for the Super Famicom.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

RC Car-nage in Mini Madness

There is just something about driving miniature cars around oversized environments that will never, ever get old. A trend started by Micro Machines – and then ruined by Micro Machines World Series – there has been a gap in the market ever since. Tinker Racers has tried to fill it but isn’t quite there. Can Mini Madness, available today on Xbox fill in the hole?
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Nunchuck Controlled Laser Cat Toy

With CircuitPython, you can read the information from a Nunchuck controller, control servos, and turn pins on and off, so why not combine those and control a laser. Sure, you could always get a regular old laser pointer and just use your hand to move it, but that lacks the fun factor.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
bostonnews.net

Blast HeatCore Heater Reviews - Top-notch Mini Heater launched

Heating costs have risen sharply in recent years and the end of the price increase is still a long way off. For this reason, more and more people are looking for alternatives to bring their home to a comfortable temperature. One of these options is said to be Blast HeatCore. This is a small compact fan heater. The device is inexpensive and can be used individually in residential and commercial applications. This means that you can use the Blast HeatCore fan heater not only in the office, but also at home to produce a pleasant warmth. (Because of the extensive research, the author has allowed himself to use affiliate links. This means that the author receives a small commission when the product is sold without the price changing for you).
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

EcoFlow River Mini Portable Power Station review

REVIEW – EcoFlow’s innovative power stations have only been on the market for a few months, but have made a big impact in portable power. I was very impressed with the Delta Pro power station and jumped at the opportunity to have a look at their River Mini. What is...
ELECTRONICS
rentonreporter.com

Car review: 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE

Hatchbacks are all about versatility and fun. The 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE delivers on both counts. Versatility comes with an enhanced space option that lowers the cargo floor, adding 6 cu. ft. of total capacity (to 23 cu. ft.) behind the rear seats. This option replaces the spare tire with a tire repair kit.
BUYING CARS
racer.com

Mini strikes a bigger pose in SRO Touring Car

After several years of successfully campaigning Minis in Touring Car America’s TCA category, in 2021 LAP Motorsports introduced the car to the Touring Car class. But it wasn’t a matter of developing the car in the entry-level class before moving to a faster one; rather, Touring Car is kind of where the car should have been all along.
CARS
Times Union

Mini review: Young violinist Goosby brilliant in Berkshire concert

St. James Place, Great Barrington, Mass. The 25-year old violinist Randall Goosby with pianist Zhu Wang gave a brilliant recital that was presented by Clarion Concerts. Goosby showed a nimble pervasive grace in two fantasies by Price that blended European elegance and humble Americana. Perkinson’s “Blue/s Forms” mixed jazz and modernism and in this rougher terrain Goosby had a meatier but still beautiful sound. A Mozart sonata opened the program and gave Wang some of his best moments. The Franck Sonata, the finale, wore on a bit with its endless impassioned melodies. Goosby wrapped it all up with a knockout encore, an assertive Cakewalk by Perkinson.
MUSIC
KRQE News 13

Experience a salsa dance party and Latin music performances during mini-festival

Experience a salsa dance party and Latin music performances during mini-festival. Experience a salsa dance party and Latin music performances during mini-festival. Family remembers Ruidoso teacher killed in drunk driving crash; boyfriend charged. Old Town says goodbye to holiday tradition. Lawsuit filed against Curry Co. Detention Center over booking fees.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
techgig.com

Apple HomePod mini review: Dream boombox for any Apple fanboy

Apple has added a slew of new functions to its HomePod mini smart speaker, as well as three new colour options. The. mini is available in yellow, orange, and blue and is encased in a cloth mesh for Rs 9,900. The rich colours – which even extend to the braided wire – give the speakers a stylish appearance. The speaker measures 8.4 cm in height and 9.8 cm in width.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Bogner Ecstasy Mini Review

Bogner's beastliest amp is made miniature—and still slays. Excellent sounds in a portable and very affordably priced package. A footswitchable clean channel and onboard reverb would make it perfect. The original Bogner Ecstasy, released in 1992, is iconic in heavy rock circles. Though it was popularized and preferred by rock...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy