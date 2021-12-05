ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipwreck of civilization: Pope comforts migrants on Lesbos

By NICOLE WINFIELD, TRISHA THOMAS, DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
 6 days ago

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort...

Reuters

Pope's visit to Greece's Lesbos lays bare divisions over migrants

LESBOS, Greece, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lucia Marcano was attending mass last month in the Catholic church on Lesbos when around 50 asylum-seekers from the island's migrant camp turned up, having heard that Pope Francis was due to visit. "They came because they thought the pope would take them," said...
Person
Pope Francis
The Conversation U.S.

Bosnia's endless crisis could be solved by letting it break apart peacefully

Bosnia is lurching toward crisis, once again. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, is threatening to withdraw the Serb-majority half of the country from statewide institutions. His goal is secession. It’s a dangerous moment for Bosnia. But it’s not the first, and unless the United States changes its own policy toward Bosnia, it won’t be the last. America helped create Bosnia, and is uniquely positioned to intervene. But secession is a symptom; the sickness is Bosnia. Creating Bosnia’s permanent crisis After World War II, Bosnia was a republic inside communist Yugoslavia, and the only one with no ethnic...
AFP

France to open classified Algerian War archives

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday.    - No apology - A report commissioned by the president earlier this year urged a truth commission over the Algerian war. 
AFP

Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the German leader met his key EU and NATO allies. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe... which we will need in the months and years ahead".
AFP

Top French diplomat urges easing of tension with Algeria

France's top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian called Wednesday for an easing of tensions with Algeria, during a surprise visit to Algiers after repeated crises between the North African country and its former colonial power. Addressing journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Le Drian said Algeria was an "essential parter for France". "I hope that our two countries will return together to the path of a peaceful relationship and look to the future," he said. "We hope that the dialogue that we have relaunched today can lead to a resumption of political exchanges between our governments, going beyond the wounds of the past, which we must face, and misunderstandings, which we must overcome."
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
AFP

Colombian Amazon: casualty of peace

In just a few minutes, an enormous century-year-old tree is felled by an electric saw in the middle of a protected national park. The giant collapses, sending a shockwave through the Colombian Amazon. Its executioner is a 40-year-old man with a scarf bound around his face. The purpose of the crime: to plant coca, used to make cocaine -- the only means of survival for many who dwell in the forests of Colombia's southern Guaviare region. "We do it out of necessity," the man told AFP on condition of anonymity because logging in the Serrania de La Macarena national park is a crime, as is growing coca. "If not, we find ourselves without food."
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why Biden’s threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin

The Biden administration is threatening harsh, “high impact” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has been preparing for a potential invasion by amassing tens of thousands of troops along the border and engaging in other aggressive tactics. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a virtual […] The post Commentary: Why Biden’s threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
AFP

US-led anti-IS coalition ends Iraq combat mission

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a training and advisory role, the alliance and its host country said Thursday. - 'Clandestine presence' - Iraqi interior ministry media official General Saad Maan told a news conference on Thursday that "the coalition will have completely finished the transition to a non-combat mission before the end of the year".
