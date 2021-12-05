West Ham defender Masuaku admits he didn't mean Chelsea winner

Chelsea takes on West Ham in the Premier League in a massive London Derby on Saturday. A lot of the focus lately has been on the reigning European Champions’ spot atop the league table, but there is not a lot of discussion around the Irons, who currently sit fourth in the league. The stakes are even higher in this clash with Thomas Tuchel and David Moyes both looking to take all three points away from the contest. Neither side is in particularly good form lately, the Blues’ struggles mainly due to the plethora of injuries within the team. Nevertheless, this clash is set to be a heavyweight bout between two of the best in the English top flight.

