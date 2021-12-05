ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham defender Masuaku admits he didn't mean Chelsea winner

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham defender Arthur Masuaku admits he didn't mean his winner against Chelsea on Saturday. Hammers boss David Moyes conceded that Masuaku got 'lucky' with the cross that flew past Edouard Mendy in the 87th minute but felt his side...

www.tribalfootball.com

