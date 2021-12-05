ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

In a year, Kamala Harris has proved herself unfit for high office

By Freddy Gray
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Why did Joe Biden choose Kamala Harris as his Vice President? It was in some ways a peculiar decision. Harris had herself run to be president in the same election. She flopped, despite substantial establishment and financial backing. It became very clear then that people just don’t like her, which ought...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris under fire over response to fake 'race hate' attack

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been condemned for calling a bogus race attack on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett a "modern day lynching". The day after Smollett was convicted of staging the 2019 incident both the president and vice-president had failed to remove old tweets supportive of him, and neither made any immediate comment about the verdict.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Trump Lawyer Wrote Memo Arguing Pence Should ‘Stop the Count’ of Biden Electors

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote a memo dated the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol arguing that then-Vice President Mike Pence should refuse to count presidential electors from states won by Joe Biden. In the Jan. 5 memo, obtained by Politico, Ellis went so far as to claim Pence had the authority to prevent a Biden presidency because certain parts of the Electoral Count Act were likely unconstitutional. Accordingly, Ellis wrote that the vice president “should … simply stop the count” when the time came for Arizona’s electors to be accepted. He should then, Ellis wrote, declare...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's polls, Hillary Clinton

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: By the way, good for Mark Meadow, I agree, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. Tonight, we're tracking multiple...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Veep#The Democratic Party#Southern#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of voters have unfavourable opinion of Kamala Harris, poll finds

Vice President Kamala Harris is seeing continued low approval ratings amid negative press coverage and staffers leaving her office. According to conservative polling company Rasmussen, more than half of voters have a negative view of Ms Harris and they don’t believe she’s got what it takes to take up the mantle from President Joe Biden at this time. The poll finds that 39 per cent of voters have a favourable view of the vice president, with 19 per cent saying their opinion about her is very favourable. It’s a dip compared to August when 41 per cent had a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
East Bay Times

Barabak: So you think Kamala Harris has it rough. Remember Dan Quayle?

Kamala Harris can’t catch a break. When she’s not being ignored — which is much of the time — the vice president is portrayed as inept, impossible to work for or depicted as an anchor weighing down the listing Biden administration. Sometimes all three. She goes...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
@JohnLocke

To Know Kamala Harris Is Not To Love Her

Jim Geraghty of National Review Online ponders the significance of former Kamala Harris staffers willing to disparage her in the press. Kamala Harris is, in theory, the second-most powerful person in the executive branch and a 79-year-old-man’s heartbeat away from the presidency. And yet clearly this former staffer does not fear the consequences of criticizing Harris in print, and apparently quite a few former Harris staffers are willing, perhaps even eager, to speak without attribution about her flaws. They apparently don’t fear the day when Harris is in the Oval Office and, having figured out which former staffers were eager to blab to the Post or other publications, could effectively blacklist them from administration jobs. (Perhaps this former staffer either already feels blacklisted or thinks so poorly of Harris that he or she never wants to work under her in any capacity again, even if she were to become president.) The upshot of this story is that it seems no one really fears crossing Kamala Harris.
U.S. POLITICS
Odessa American

CHAPMAN: The mysterious unpopularity of Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware at a fancy store during her diplomatic visit to Paris. I’ll pause here to give you time to pick yourself up off the floor. It’s a major shock to learn that someone with a net worth of $7 million would do a little shopping on a trip abroad. I assumed Harris would pack a well-worn copy of “Europe on $30 a Day” and bunk in hostels. But no.
BUSINESS
Fox News

'Gutfeld!' on smash-and-grab robberies, Kamala Harris

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," December 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Happy Thursday, everyone. So, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. We're getting signs of snow that for once...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy