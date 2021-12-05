ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd defender Lindelof admits he enjoys Christmas programme

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United defender Victor Lindelof says he enjoys the busy Christmas progamme in England. United are back in action today against Crystal Palace. “That's the best part of football, just to play games," the defender explained to club media....

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Varane: I know I can play with Victor, Eric or Phil

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is confident forming successful partnerships with his new teammates. The Frenchman has insisted he and Harry Maguire can form a successful partnership, with United having won all of the games in which they have played all 90 minutes. And he is equally confident that he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Zenit vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat at West Ham in a return to Champions League action in Russia this evening. The Blues appear primed to finish top of Group H as they defend their European crown after glory over Man City in Porto last season.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThey will finish first ahead of Juventus, who they thrashed last time out, provided they match the Italians’ result at home to Malmo. And Thomas Tuchel will hope to inspire a sharper performance in the final third after struggling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Manchester United#Playing Games#Tribal Football
The Independent

Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Bayern host Barcelona in the Champions LeagueIt will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss admits Kante blow for Man Utd clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits N'Golo Kante is out of Sunday's clash with Manchester United. Also missing is fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic. "Kova is still out for the game on Sunday," Tuchel told the club's website. "N'Golo twisted his knee a little bit [against Juventus]. "He feels quite better since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick convinced he can be long-term Man Utd manager

Ralf Rangnick can see himself as long-term manager at Manchester United. The German, 63, is yet to agree a move to Old Trafford, with details of his role at the end of the season still not finalised. The Sun says United have reached an agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow's head of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva enjoys mocking Scholes after Man Utd clash

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has mocked Manchester United great Paul Scholes after Sunday's 1-1 draw. Scholes had claimed Cristiano Ronaldo would find it easy to play against him going into the game. Ronaldo started on the bench, while Silva blocked one shot, won five of his defensive duels, made three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel defends Jorginho for Man Utd goal: It was the lights!

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel blamed the floodlights for Manchester United's goal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Jadon Sancho fired United ahead five minutes after half-time. The English winger dispossessed Jorginho and raced clear before slotting past Edouard Mendy. But Tuchel refused to blame the Italy international, saying: "He misjudged the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carrick admits no contact with Man Utd manager Rangnick

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick says he's not had contact with Ralf Rangnick since the German's appointment. United confirmed the appointment of Rangnick as interim manager on Monday but the German is still waiting to receive a work permit that would enable him to officially take over. Rangnick, 63,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carrick unsure if he'll be in charge of Man Utd for Arsenal clash

Michael Carrick is unsure if he'll be in the dugout for Thursday's clash with Arsenal. The Gunners will travel to Old Trafford ahead of their rivals on the Premier League table by five points. Ralf Rangnick is expected to be announced as United's interim manager, but Carrick isn't sure if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen: Sancho beginning to show what he's about

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen is happy seeing Jadon Sancho finding his feet. Sancho has scored in consecutive games for United. “A lot of players that come into to big clubs in the Premier League and especially with United with this extra pressure and some players they hit the ground running," Meulensteen told talkSPORT.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Bailly: We want victory at Chelsea for fans

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly says facing Chelsea is about positivity. Bailly says United are only thinking forwards and want to restore 'good vibes' to their fans. United visit Premier League leaders Chelsea tomorrow afternoon after beating Villarreal 2-0 on Tuesday following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. And with Bailly set...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Grealish reveals how close he was to joining Man Utd and reacts to record-breaking £100m price tag

The England international ended up in Manchester when joining Premier League champions City, but he could have moved to Old Trafford in 2020. Jack Grealish has revealed that he was “really close” to joining Manchester United in 2020 and “couldn’t care less” about being the most expensive player in British football after making a £100 million ($133m) move to Manchester City in the last transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace Grealish confirms he came 'really close' to joining Man Utd

Jack Grealish has revealed he came "really close" to joining Manchester United in the summer of 2020. United pushed hard to sign Grealish, but the Englishman eventually signed an extension with Aston Villa. Grealish eventually made a £100m to Manchester City last summer. Asked about United's efforts to do a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy