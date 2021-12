(KMAland) -- Iowa State and K-State rolled while Nebraska lost in four overtimes and UNI dropped their MVC opener on Wednesday in men’s regional college basketball action. Iowa State (7-0): Iowa State rolled to another win, 83-64, over Arkansas Pine Bluff (1-8). Izaiah Brockington posted 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Tre Jackson picked up 12 points off the bench for the Cyclones. George Conditt added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO