ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Barrow wins second term in Gambia election

By JOHN WESSELS, Adrien BARBIER, Laurent Lozano, ISSOUF SANOGO
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WEV4_0dEXHGc400
Adama Barrow waves to his supporters after winning a second term in The Gambia's presidential election, which he said was 'free, fair and transparent' /AFP

Adama Barrow comfortably won a second term in The Gambia's presidential election, with thousands of his supporters celebrating in the streets of Banjul, although his opponents disputed the results announced late Sunday.

Barrow, whose assumption of the presidency five years ago ended more than 20 years of dictatorship, garnered more than 53 percent of the vote, according to results released by the electoral commission. His main challenger Ousainou Darboe won 27.7 percent.

Saturday's election, the first since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile, is seen as crucial for the young West African democracy.

Electoral commission chairman Alieu Momarr Njai declared Barrow the winner, announcing the final results to journalists hours after rival candidates had challenged partial results that gave him a commanding lead.

Crowds of Barrow's supporters marched through the streets of the capital to a din of horns and danced on a vast esplanade.

Barrow received a standing ovation when he addressed them with "a great sense of joy and humility" and called on his supporters to respect those who voted for his opponents in a "free, fair and transparent election".

"I will do all I can and utilise every resource at my disposal to make The Gambia a better place for us all," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7bvx_0dEXHGc400
Barrow's supporters celebrate his victory in the streets of Banjul /AFP

Before the full results were announced, three of Barrow's rivals had rejected partial results that gave him an early lead.

"At this stage we reject the results announced so far", Darboe and two other candidates said in a joint statement. "All actions are on table."

Gambians flocked to the polling booths Saturday to choose who would lead their country -- the smallest in mainland Africa -- for the next five years, with turnout at 87 percent, according to official results.

Earlier Sunday, Ernest Bai Koroma, head of an election observation mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), appealed to all the candidates "to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

"There will be no winner or loser but only one winner, The Gambian people," he said in his statement.

- Test of democracy -

The election is being closely watched as a test of the democratic transition in The Gambia, where Jammeh ruled for 22 years after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1994.

He was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017 after Barrow, then a relative unknown, defeated him at the ballot box.

Barrow, 56, faced five challengers in his re-election bid, and the vote count was slow in part because of the country's unusual voting system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CAXl_0dEXHGc400
Turnout was high in The Gambia's election, with people queueing for hours to vote /AFP/File

Illiteracy is widespread in The Gambia, so voters cast their ballot by dropping a marble into a tub marked with their candidate's colour and photo -- a practice dating back to the country's past as a British colony.

Many of the roughly one million eligible voters in the nation of more than two million people are hoping for an improvement in their living standards.

The Gambia, a sliver of land about 480 kilometres (300 miles) long surrounded by Senegal, is one of the poorest countries in the world.

About half of the population lives on less than $1.90 per day, the World Bank says.

The tourism-dependent economy was dealt a severe blow by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barrow ran on a continuity ticket, pointing to infrastructure projects completed under his watch, as well as increased civil liberties.

- Jammeh legacy -

Jammeh lost to Barrow in the 2016 election, but had to be removed by a military intervention from other west African states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eye11_0dEXHGc400
Incumbent Adama Barrow has already gone back on a promise to remain in power for only three years /AFP/File

Barrow himself has already gone back on a promise to remain in power for only three years, and has weakened rhetoric about prosecutions for crimes committed under Jammeh.

Questions over Jammeh's continuing role in politics, and his possible return from exile, were central themes in the run-up to the election.

In September, Barrow's NPP party announced a pact with Jammeh's APRC -- a controversial move that was viewed as an electoral ploy.

Jammeh said the decision had been taken without his knowledge, and his supporters formed a rival party. But rights groups fear the pact will diminish chances of a trial.

The former dictator retains significant political support and had sought to influence the vote, remotely addressing rallies of supporters during the campaign period.

A truth commission Barrow set up to probe alleged abuses under Jammeh's rule has called for those responsible to be brought to justice and the president will have to decide whether to follow its recommendations.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gambia elections: Ex-President Yahya Jammeh's shadow looms over poll

Gambians are voting in their first election since the former President Yahya Jammeh left office and fled the country in 2017. Six presidential candidates, including the incumbent Adama Barrow, are running. The election is seen as a litmus test for the West African nation's democratic transition. Some 960,000 voters, almost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The truce, known universally as "the handshake", sparked speculation the two men had made a pact that would see Odinga succeed Kenyatta, a two-term president who cannot run a third time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ousainou Darboe
Person
Yahya Jammeh
Person
Adama Barrow
Person
Ernest Bai Koroma
AFP

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control. The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation. Tigrayan fighters "are in the town centre, there's no fighting", said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon. "Yes they came back. They are already here," said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
AFRICA
AFP

Israel hosts Miss Universe finale despite boycott calls

Women from 80 countries vied for the Miss Universe crown in the Israeli city of Eilat on Sunday, with several contestants defying pressure to boycott in support of the Palestinians.  South Africa's Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts had urged its contestant to stay away from Eilat, citing "atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians." 
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#The Electoral Commission#West African#Banjul Afp#Gambians
The Independent

North Macedonia: Finance official tapped to become next PM

North Macedonia’s ruling Social Democrats have elected Dimitar Kovachevski as their party's new leader and he is set to take over as prime minister if a coalition agreement remains intact. Kovachevski takes over as party leader from Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who relinquished the party post in the wake of a heavy defeat in mayoral and local government elections in late October. Zaev, who served as party leader since 2013 and prime minister since 2016, has promised to resign as head of the government in the coming weeks. He had to renegotiate a coalition agreement with parties from...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Security forces fired tear gas Monday to disperse protesters in Sudan s capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on Oct. 25.The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Hamdok was reinstated last month amid...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Bulgaria’s parliament approves new government

Bulgaria’s parliament on Monday formally approved the country’s new centrist-led government in a bid to restore stability, tackle the coronavirus crisis and spur economic development in the poorest EU member country. Lawmakers voted 134-104 to elect 41-year-old Kiril Petkov as prime minister. In a separate vote, legislators also approved the Cabinet — a coalition between Petkov’s anti-corruption We Continue The Change party (PP) and three other left-wing and center-right groups. Together, the PP party, leftist Bulgarian Socialist Party, the anti-elite There Is Such A People party, and the liberal group Democratic Bulgaria, will control 134 seats in Bulgaria’s 240-seat...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Tens of thousands protest Austria compulsory Covid jabs

Tens of thousands gathered in Austria's capital Vienna on Saturday to protest mandatory Covid vaccines and home confinement orders for those who have not yet received the jabs. A partial confinement since last month ends on Sunday for the vaccinated, but those who have not received the required doses will have to remain at home.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Some 400,000 Palestinians vote in rare municipal elections

Palestinians took part in rare municipal elections across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, following months of simmering anger towards their government and the cancellation of promised parliamentary and presidential elections earlier this year.Some 400,000 Palestinians are eligible to vote in the election where they will select representatives for 154 village councils under the jurisdiction of the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority Municipal elections are typically held every four to five years and last took place in 2017.The increasingly unpopular president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas confined the election to rural municipalities, postponing voting in the West Bank's...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has drawn criticism for  making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country's judiciary. "As a country, we have had enough of the way public officials abuse state resources, which belong to the people," lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the demonstration, as he carried a sign calling for an end to corruption.. Current and former judges took part in the protest, calling for respect for the separation of powers after Congress -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Palestinians in West Bank villages hold municipal polls

Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank voted Saturday in municipal polls boycotted by the main opposition Hamas, the Islamist rulers of Gaza, in protest at the indefinite postponement of a general election. The militant group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, is boycotting the vote in protest at president Mahmud Abbas's indefinite postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections that had been scheduled for earlier this year.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS
AFP

Bulgaria's PM-designate announces graft-fighting govt

Bulgaria's PM-designate Kiril Petkov, whose new anti-graft party won general elections last month, said on Saturday he hoped to take office on Monday as the head of a four-party coalition, ending months of political deadlock in the poorest EU country. "The project of Kiril Petkov -- a bringer of hope for Bulgarians -- arrives at a good moment as no party has an interest in new elections," analyst Dimitar Ganev said.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy