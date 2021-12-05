Speak up: Candidates for Council speaker should tell the city where they stand on these critical questions

One of seven City Council members sworn in on Jan. 1 to their $148,500-a-year jobs will be promoted days later by their peers to be speaker, with a higher $164,500 salary and great sway over how the 51-person chamber operates.

While we’re not endorsing any of the seven contenders — Adrienne Adams, Diana Ayala, Justin Brannan, Gale Brewer, Francisco Moya, Keith Powers and Carlina Rivera — each of them should take clear public positions on how they plan to herd the Council’s cats.

As their November victories were just certified, let’s start with the Board of Elections. How should the Council approach its duty to approve the 10 Board of Elections commissioners? Will lawmakers just blindly accept whatever slugs the county political bosses nominate? If so, the board will undoubtedly fail again and again. And again.

What does each potential speaker think about the tradition of member deference on zoning matters, or as we call it, the destructive and anti-democratic local veto, granting one councilperson absolute say over anything in that district? We would also like to hear what the next speaker is going to do about the little-known mayoral zoning override.

Older abuses, such as extra pay called lulus and unlimited outside income, have been banned, but further reform is needed, like paring back the number of committees and never again having pay raises during a term. And speaking of terms, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to abolish the silly two-year terms , 2022-2023 and 2024-2025, caused by redistricting and stick to normal four-year terms, saving the expense of another election. The speaker shouldn’t punish members by refusing to let their bills get drafted or introduced. Finally, we are waiting to see disclosure from all seven of their campaign fundraising and spending since Thanksgiving and going forward.

On a future day, we’ll raise broader questions on policing, education, health policy and much more. The next speaker shouldn’t be chosen based on ethnicity or borough or sex or sexual orientation, but on how she or he intends to lead.