Tyson Fury may yet secure a heavyweight unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk following Anthony Joshua suggesting he might step aside and let it happen. Joshua and Fury seemed like their trajectories would culminate in a blockbuster bout and the two had even agreed to a fight last year, one which would have taken place in Saudi Arabia. Yet much has changed since and it no longer appears like they’ll be stepping in the ring together anytime soon.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO